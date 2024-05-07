Creativity News

Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination

The director writes about learning from four LGBTIQA+ activists he filmed for the Zero Filter Awards docuseries
By Stevo Chang. Published on May 07, 2024.
Stevo Chang.

Credit: Courtesy of Stevo Chang

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith turns the spotlight to brand filmmaker Stevo Chang, who shares his thoughts about the short docuseries he directed for the Zero Filter Awards celebrating LGBTIQA+ activists. 

Don’t make eye contact. 
Don’t say a word.
Don’t be a target. 

An uneasy silence cracks through the room like a gunshot in the forest. A quick glance around reveals bowed heads and locked lips. No one looks up. No one speaks out. You are left to face your aggressor, alone.

If you’ve ever been in a room and experienced discrimination firsthand, then you know what this feels like. This room can be an airport terminal, a street in Paris, a locker room, a corporate boardroom or even a conference call. These were some of mine.

Discriminate is a verb—an action taken against someone based on stereotypes with the intention of marginalizing and dehumanizing that person. And the only way to counter discrimination is to take action against it.

For this reason, the project I’m most proud of has been the Zero Filter Awards docuseries showcasing four LGBTIQA+ activists who have taken a direct stand against discrimination by utilizing their platforms and championing their communities. They are: Danez Smith, award-winning author and poet; Gavilán Rayna Russom, visionary artist, composer, scholar and former lead synthesist for LCD Soundsystem; Justin Tranter, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter; and Bamby Salcedo, president and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition. (Scroll down to watch all four videos.)

We traveled across the country to lens each activist. We asked them what “zero filter” meant to them. Each activist responded in earnest from the safety of their own homes, offices and safe spaces.

With Danez, we were welcomed into the warmth of his Minneapolis home, which was a stark contrast to the cold whiteness outside. Rayna met us at her favorite Echo Park spot in Los Angeles, where she sought serenity from the vista of swan pontoons pedaling around the lake. Justin invited us inside his Los Feliz home in L.A., where we were greeted by a giant poster of Marilyn Monroe and a wall of portraits of his closest friends. And Bamby ushered us inside the sanctuary of her TransLatin@ Coalition offices in L.A., where she and her staff continue to give refuge to the Trans Latina community. 

Through this project, I learned that although each case of discrimination is uniquely ugly, the trauma of discrimination is universal. As a cisgendered, heterosexual male ally, I’ll be the first to admit I am an unlikely filmmaker to lens LGBTIQA+ stories. But after spending the day listening to and learning from each activist, I quickly realized their struggles are a mirror to my own. 

In an unprecedented era in which the civil liberties of our most vulnerable and underrepresented are being taken away, it is paramount to take a stand against discrimination in whatever room it manifests.

Advertising is one of these rooms.

But as these activists have taught me, we are not alone. We are all in this room together. We just need to look up, find each other and speak out.

