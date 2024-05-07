Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith turns the spotlight to brand filmmaker Stevo Chang, who shares his thoughts about the short docuseries he directed for the Zero Filter Awards celebrating LGBTIQA+ activists.
Don’t make eye contact.
Don’t say a word.
Don’t be a target.
An uneasy silence cracks through the room like a gunshot in the forest. A quick glance around reveals bowed heads and locked lips. No one looks up. No one speaks out. You are left to face your aggressor, alone.
If you’ve ever been in a room and experienced discrimination firsthand, then you know what this feels like. This room can be an airport terminal, a street in Paris, a locker room, a corporate boardroom or even a conference call. These were some of mine.
Discriminate is a verb—an action taken against someone based on stereotypes with the intention of marginalizing and dehumanizing that person. And the only way to counter discrimination is to take action against it.