John Lewis's Christmas ad is a touching alien love story

John Lewis is kicking off the U.K.'s Christmas ad-fest this year with a heartwarming tale of a teenage boy and an alien girl as it looks to recapture the joy of Christmas after a locked-down 2020. In a time of retail supply chain worries, the brand is also launching its ad earlier than usual, showcasing merchandise from its existing range.
With echoes of "E.T.," "Close Encounters," and even the holiday classic "The Snowman," this year's film concerns a 14-year-old boy, Nathan, who finds a spaceship that has crash-landed in the woodlands near his suburban home. He discovers an ethereal alien girl, Skye, and introduces her to some U.K. Christmas traditions: a holiday tree, decorations, lights, mince pies, movies and festive sweaters. Meanwhile, she's able to use her alien powers to join in the celebration—for example, she helps switch on the lights.
Eventually, their adventure comes to an end on a bittersweet note (as all good alien encounters do) with the spaceship ready to leave. Nathan gives her his Christmas jumper, and Skye says goodbye with a touching kiss on the cheek before flying off and leaving a sparkling star on the tree. The spot ends with the words "For a Christmas as magical as your first."