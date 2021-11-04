John Lewis's Christmas ad is a touching alien love story

The ad was created by longstanding agency Adam&Eve/DDB London and directed by Smuggler's Mark Molloy, the Australian director behind Apple's "Underdogs." The spot marks his first for the brand. As with previous John Lewis ads, music is integral to the film. It's set to a cover version of "Together in Electric Dreams," the '80s hit by Giorgio Moroder and Phil Oakey. This time it's performed by a relatively unknown singer, Londoner Lola Young.

Not just about gifting

John Lewis previewed the ad at a press event his week. According to the brand, the new spot is all about creating wonderful Christmas memories as if you were experiencing them for the first time. Claire Pointon, John Lewis and Partners customer director, said during the event that the company also aimed for a "joyful, optimistic" feel as well as "escapism" after the disappointment of Christmas 2020 when much of the U.K. was in lockdown and families could not meet. As for the cosmic theme, she noted the team felt that "space is interesting right now," with recent space flights and explorations capturing headlines.

The focus is deliberately not just on gifting but also on the "many moments that customers really missed," said Pointon. "This year people are really aware of the little things that matter, like Christmas movies or carol concerts, and it's about that just as much as the gifting."

John Lewis' Christmas campaigns have typically featured a themed merchandise component. The award-winning "Monty the Penguin" spot, for example, came with a range of more than 40 related products. Although this year's ad does feature the company's goods—such as the Christmas sweater worn by Nathan—Pointon said John Lewis is also being mindful of the supply shortages experienced by many retailers this Christmas. It has not created any new tie-in merchandise, and all of the goods featured are from John Lewis' existing lineup of goods. The ad is also breaking earlier in November than is traditional for John Lewis, to encourage customers to shop early.