'I won't direct alcohol ads': Simon Pegg on his new career move

Discipline and focus

But it’s not just about quick turnarounds; having worked on big blockbusters, Pegg also says he sees advertising as a chance to hone his filmmaking skills in a more focused environment. “I see a degree of unnecessary time-wasting in making bigger films. If you know how to make something quick and well and under budget, it counts.”

“One of most problematic elements of filmmaking is the amount of time you have and the amount of wiggle room that you have—it can make you lazy. It encourages a certain approach which is much less focused and more ‘fix it later.’ In advertising, you have to deal with it there and then and it’s good discipline.”

As Nils Leonard points out in conversation with Pegg, while most advertising creatives dream of working on Hollywood feature films, it’s less typical for a bona fide Hollywood star to genuinely want to make ads (although, with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and The Rock now power players in commercial production, things are arguably changing).

Pegg may well have taken inspiration from his longtime collaborator, “Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright, who’s also a veteran of commercials. He admits that in the past, “I’ve looked at Edgar and the likes of [Steven] Spielberg and I’ve just thought what’s the point, because I can’t do what they do. But more recently, I’ve been thinking maybe I can.”

He also feels as if the creative space around advertising is changing. “With branded content, these are short films that are being made. And I want to move around in a more imaginative space,” he says.

Pegg says he “loves visual storytelling” and explains that he was always interested in filmmaking; on stage, he recounted an early visit to the cinema to see “Raiders of the Lost Ark” that sparked a lifelong admiration of Spielberg. (“I feel so grateful to him that I just always want to cuddle him,” he confesses, explaining that this can be a somewhat awkward impulse to contend with on the occasions he’s met his hero.)

Commercial inspiration

So what ads stood out during his early days? The iconic Hamlet cigar campaign (from Collett Dickinson Pearce) was one. “When they first aired 'Star Wars' on network TV in 1980 or so, I remember the Hamlet ad where they put the robot’s head on backwards,” he recalls. The first commercial he loved on an artistic level was the trippy 1993 Dunlop tyre commercial set to the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs,” directed by Tony Kaye.

He’s also had some limited experience with ads himself; he’s a veteran of voiceovers, for the likes of Lovefilm and the Wild Bean Café. But apart from an early appearance in a cough syrup ad, he’s appeared in few commercials. That's a deliberate choice, he says: “The hardest thing as an actor is that you become very synonymous with a product. I've never done in-vision commercials for that reason I would have to be very invested in the thing.”