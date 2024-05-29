Yumi Prentice on building a dedicated, integrated agency model on the fly

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction and see all the other essays here.) Today, guest editor Gia Lee turns the spotlight to Yumi Prentice, partner at Rich Talent Group, who writes about building a bespoke agency model around the client, not the agency.

It wasn’t a call I’d soon forget. In the early 2000s at Grey San Francisco, after being reassigned to our global Nokia B2B AOR account, I rang my client in Helsinki to introduce myself. Not long into the conversation, she told me three things:

We’d like for you to run the business, instead of your boss. We aren’t convinced that Grey San Francisco can handle our business. We have people around the world at different agencies who we know and trust, and who we want you to work with.

So much of my life as a third-culture kid (growing up, living and working in three continents) meant I’d had to figure things out quickly and diplomatically to survive. In retrospect, perhaps that helped here.

My boss was incredibly gracious in allowing me to take the reins. I think he found a little bit of humor (and relief) in all this.

And with the support of the Grey San Francisco leadership (all women, by the way), I got to the work of building this bespoke agency model around the client, not my agency. I met with all of these people our clients loved around the world at other Grey offices, Ogilvy, Bates, Mediacom, Fitch, Digit and beyond. I found that some of them did not love us. So the first order of business was not to build the team, but to build bridges. It meant helping Grey London recover from a significant and lingering financial loss. It meant studying Finnish. It meant going with my APAC client for a hair removal appointment (I’ll leave it at that).

I led the account out of San Francisco alongside our global media lead, our global creative lead in Singapore and our global strategy lead in Auckland—to this day, some of the best and brightest people I’ve ever worked with. We co-architected a hub-and-spokes model with teams in every region. We rotated status call times so no one team would get shortchanged by always taking 3 a.m. meetings. We put together an equitable process that had each office in each region take turns in leading and owning a global campaign that we’d all build upon and be accountable for together. We could all demonstrate to our various offices that working together did equate to revenues for all of us.

Far from losing the business, we proved out a model that our agencies were skeptical about. We earned our clients’ admiration and WPP’s support. Through those years we delivered results and won awards for our clients and our agencies. We got better at our craft because of each other. We became lifelong friends.

The dedicated, integrated agency model is commonplace now, but was transformative for its time—and for me.

What my clients and colleagues taught me still stands, and they are principles that I still believe in: