Ad Age Creativity Still

Creativity Awards
2020

+

Our Creativity Awards, selected by juries of the industry’s brightest leaders, continue the celebration by honoring biggest ideas of the year, the people who made them happen and other creative companies who are leading the way forward in marketing and tech. We hope their stories will inspire all of you to push the industry even further in the year to come.

HBO For the throne

Content Marketing of the Year

HBO
"#ForTheThrone"

Xbox adaptive controller

Tech Innovation of the Year

Microsoft/Xbox
"Changing the Game"

Xbox adaptive controller

Best Work for Good

Microsoft/Xbox
"Changing the Game"

Skittles broadway

Experiential Campaign of the Year

Skittles,"Broadway the Rainbow"

Wendy's Fortnite

Experiential Campaign of the Year

Wendy's,"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Popeyes, Ya'll good

Tiny But Mighty

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,"Sandwich Wars" Tweet

NYT The Truth is Worth It

Craft of the Year

The New York Times,"The Truth Is Worth It"

WKLeadership

Idea of the Year

The New York Times,"The Truth Is Worth It"

Lauren Ferreira

Creative of the Year

Lauren Ferreira, Droga5

Michael Piner

Media Planner of the Year

Michael Piner, Mediahub

Miriam Raisner

Strategic Planner of the Year

Miriam Raisner, VMLY&R

Mike Dubrick & Joel Holtby

Creative Director of the Year

Mike Dubrick & Joel Holtby, Rethink

Diego Scotti

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Diego Scotti, Verizon

Christina Mallon

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Christina Mallon, Wunderman Thompson

Colin Belmont

Account Manager of the Year

Colin Belmont, VMLY&R

Debbi Vandeven

Chief Creative Officer of the Year

Debbi Vandeven, VMLY&R

Angus Ingham

Brand Manager of the Year

Angus Ingham, UNICEF

Jonny Bauer

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year

Jonny Bauer, Droga5

NYT Truth is Worth It

Best ROI: Work that Works

The New York Times,"The Truth Is Worth It"

Stephanie Nadi Olson

Visionary/Founder of the Year

Stephanie Nadi Olson

Sweet Dixie Kitchen

Best Launch of the Year

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,"Sweet Dixie Kitchen"

Popeyes Chicken Wars

Best Launch of the Year

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,"Chicken Wars"

WKLeadership

D-to-C Brand of the Year

Bombas

WKLeadership

Agency Producer of the Year

Jesse Brihn, Droga5

WKLeadership

Director of the Year

Calmatic, PRETTYBIRD

WKLeadership

Director to watch

Charlotte Regan, Knucklehead

WKLeadership

Director to Watch

Diana Kunst & Mau Morgo, Object & Animal

WKLeadership

Editorial Company of the Year

Final Cut

WKLeadership

Music and Sound Company of the Year

Barking Owl

WKLeadership

VFX Company of the Year

Moving Picture Company