Bryan Pierce on the power of inclusive storytelling—and how his late twin brother’s spirit fuels his journey

Ad Age is marking Pride Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the LGBTQ+ creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction and all the essays here.) Today, guest editor Kate Higgins turns the spotlight to Bryan Pierce, founder and chief creative officer of 1964 Agency, who writes about the power of inclusive storytelling—and how his late twin brother’s spirit fuels his journey.

Throughout my 20-plus-year career, I’ve been dedicated to amplifying brands through storytelling, spearheading campaigns for esteemed names such as Diageo, LVMH, Booking.com, Bacardí and LG. This passion traces back to my childhood, when my mother, a now-retired principal in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, encouraged me to participate in oratory contests. I channeled the adversity I faced for being different and for my twin brother Justin’s cerebral palsy into winning my first award for reciting Langston Hughes’ poignant poem “Mother to Son.” Its resonant line, “Life for me ain’t been no crystal stair,” instilled in me the enduring lessons of triumph and perseverance.

Justin’s journey showed many people that physical appearance means nothing when your spirit and energy resonate. His influence shaped my journey, inspiring me to carve spaces where diversity is celebrated and every individual feels valued and seen. His unexpected passing in 2011 became a pivotal moment. It spurred me to not only create safe and inclusive spaces but to thrive in a role that authentically resonated with my identity.

In 2018, I founded 1964 Agency as an homage to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, cementing my commitment to diversity and inclusion. Despite the devastating loss of my home in a house fire in 2019, I persisted, fueled by faith and an unwavering pursuit of greatness. During this time, I was also spearheading the career of the musical genius Leikeli47. Our partnership birthed groundbreaking campaigns with Milk Makeup, Apple, Spotify, EA Sports and fashion houses including Celine, MCM and Stella McCartney. These initiatives became powerful platforms for championing individuality and diversity, resonating globally.

My agency’s first significant breakthrough as a creative agency came with the American Express “Backing Change” campaign in 2021. This initiative aimed to support small Black businesses through a multifaceted approach, including ByBlack, a Black-owned certification initiative, and the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) grant program. Serving as the lead creative, rather than just a lead publicist, was a transformative experience. The campaign’s success reaffirmed my belief in the power of inclusive storytelling and shattered the notion that my agency needed to be boxed into one practice.

In 2023, our team led a globally successful campaign for The Brooklyn Circus’ collaboration with Gap. This achievement helped us earn an inaugural Ad Age Small Agency Award for Public Relations. For years, I had worked behind the scenes, making sacrifices to ensure my career flourished, and being honored in this way felt like receiving long-overdue acknowledgment. It validated my hard work and dedication.

Over the years, I have learned that everyone, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, physical appearance or national origin, wants to feel seen and heard. These principles, rooted in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, emphasize the importance of diversity and inclusion. Despite recent cuts to DEI programs, making it more of a challenge for diverse-owned agencies to have a seat at the table, I remain committed to pushing forward.

Justin, although you couldn’t walk in this lifetime, I hope my courage to be my most authentic self makes you feel like we’re flying together. Your spirit continuously fuels my journey, pushing me to champion diversity and storytelling in every aspect of my work.