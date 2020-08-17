Director Ridley Scott weighs in on Fortnite's parody of his seminal '1984' ad for Apple
Last week, Epic Games threw Apple’s iconic “1984” Super Bowl spot back in its face in a parody ad recasting the Cupertino giant as Big Brother. The folks at Epic went to extremes to mimic the format and details of the original commercial from Chiat/Day and directed by Sir Ridley Scott, as you’ll see in this side-by-side comparison of scenes.
“I guess it’s flattery for ‘Fortnite’ to copy it shot for shot but would have been nice to at least receive some recognition for all the ‘real world’ hard work we did back then and with no VFX at all,” Scott told Ad Age over email.
While Scott remembers the famous big game ad fondly, he thinks Epic’s energies could have been more productive elsewhere. “As for the message in the ad, it would have been energy better spent if there was genuine social purpose," he said. “I can see a redeployment in support of Black Lives Matter or maybe even democracy for instance!”
Take a look at the similarities below.