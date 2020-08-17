Creativity

Director Ridley Scott weighs in on Fortnite's parody of his seminal '1984' ad for Apple

A side-by-side comparison of stills shows how closely Epic Games mimicked Scott's game-changing Super Bowl spot
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on August 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Microsoft and Michelob Ultra brought NBA fans 'Courtside' in the Orlando Bubble

Ridley Scott.

Credit: Courtesy RSA Films

Last week, Epic Games threw Apple’s iconic “1984” Super Bowl spot back in its face in a parody ad recasting the Cupertino giant as Big Brother. The folks at Epic went to extremes to mimic the format and details of the original commercial from Chiat/Day and directed by Sir Ridley Scott, as you’ll see in this side-by-side comparison of scenes. 

“I guess it’s flattery for ‘Fortnite’ to copy it shot for shot but would have been nice to at least receive some recognition for all the ‘real world’ hard work we did back then and with no VFX at all,” Scott told Ad Age over email. 

While Scott remembers the famous big game ad fondly, he thinks Epic’s energies could have been more productive elsewhere. “As for the message in the ad, it would have been energy better spent if there was genuine social purpose," he said. “I can see a redeployment in support of Black Lives Matter or maybe even democracy for instance!”

Take a look at the similarities below.

   

Related articles
Epic Games' Fortnite '1984' parody turns Apple into Big Brother
Ann-Christine Diaz
Behind the Fortnite '1984' Apple parody that's got the ad world talking
I-Hsien Sherwood
Apple's '1984' spot: a love-hate story
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Microsoft and Michelob Ultra brought NBA fans 'Courtside' in the Orlando Bubble

How Microsoft and Michelob Ultra brought NBA fans 'Courtside' in the Orlando Bubble
Behind the Fortnite '1984' Apple parody that's got the ad world talking

Behind the Fortnite '1984' Apple parody that's got the ad world talking
The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 14, 2020

The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 14, 2020
Behind the Emmy-nominated show titles from Amazon, Apple, HBO, Netflix and more

Behind the Emmy-nominated show titles from Amazon, Apple, HBO, Netflix and more
'King of the Super Bowl' Bryan Buckley trolls Trump with living statues in D.C.

'King of the Super Bowl' Bryan Buckley trolls Trump with living statues in D.C.
Milton Glaser, designer of the iconic ‘I ♥ NY’ logo, dies

Milton Glaser, designer of the iconic ‘I ♥ NY’ logo, dies
2020 Creativity Award Winners

2020 Creativity Award Winners
Stephanie Nadi Olson's marketing talent platform reimagines the modern-day workforce

Stephanie Nadi Olson's marketing talent platform reimagines the modern-day workforce