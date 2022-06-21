UkrainePride captures the life of the queer community during war

Vibrant street celebrations turned into going into hiding and running for their lives. Pouring drinks at a bar became making Molotov cocktails. Such scenes are part of the latest campaign from pro-patriotic queer organization UkrainePride.
In partnership with LGBTQIA+ dating app Taimi, UkrainePride released an almost three-minute video, “Pride Is Not Available In Your Region.” The project captures the life of the queer community whose members must now defend not only their identities but their homes.