Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
The latest Google post-cookie data news and slap-free Oscars stats: Datacenter Weekly
Can Google’s Topics API gain traction in a post-cookie world?
“On Thursday, Google announced that it would start trials of Topics API, a software platform that publishers and ad tech providers will plug into in order to help target ads when people visit their sites through the Chrome browser,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “Google has been working with publishers and ad tech companies to develop the next-generation ad platform as it looks to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome and other data-tracking technology on Android devices.”
Essential context: “Mathieu Roche, co-founder and CEO of ID5, the digital ad ID services company, said that the need to opt in through Chrome could be a hurdle for adoption,” notes Sloane.
See also: “This campaign renames cookies as ‘data collectors’ to highlight kids’ privacy online,” from Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine.
Beyond ‘The Slap’: Oscars advertising by the numbers
If you’re sick of hearing about a certain slap at the Oscars, well, let’s instead take a moment to think about the annual ceremony’s impact as an ad-supported pop-cultural tentpole TV event. Here, courtesy of iSpot.tv, are some essential stats about this year’s big show:
• The 94th Academy Awards telecast on ABC had 42 minutes of advertising from 48 brands and 72 unique spots.
• The telecast delivered 778 million TV ad impressions—amounting to 9.2% of advertising share of voice (SOV) among all new (non-rerun) broadcasts across all of TV on Sunday.
• The five most-seen advertisers during the Oscars (by impressions SOV, not counting show promos from ABC):
1. Verizon (9.6%)
2. Hulu (8.4%)
3. Crypto.com (4.9%)
4. Disney+ (3.6%)
5. Snapchat (2.5%)
(ABC parent Walt Disney Co. owns Disney+ and owns a controlling interest in Hulu.)
• The top five industry categories that were advertised during the Oscars (by impressions SOV):
1. Streaming services (18.0%)
2. Wireless (9.6%)
3. Consumer software & apps (6.1%)
4. Investment services (4.9%)
5. Automakers (4.7%)
Ad agency employment hits record high
“U.S. ad agency employment has reached an all-time high, and the overall economy is on track to recover all of its pandemic job losses and break a new record this summer,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports.
Essential context: “U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services came in at 473,700 jobs in March based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted. The March gain of 3,200 ad jobs followed an increase of 12,800 jobs in February. The February increase marked the biggest-ever one-month gain in ad jobs.”
Keep reading here for Johnson’s drill-downs (complete with charts) on ad industry employment by various BLS subcategories, including ad agencies.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Economy added 431,000 jobs in March despite worries over slowing growth,” CNBC reports.
• “U.S. jobless claims rise, reversing some of last week’s big drop,” per MarketWatch.
• “A key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar,” per the Associated Press.
• “Inflation Weighed on Consumer Spending Growth in February,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
• “Rising Wages Could Complicate America’s Inflation Cool-Down,” from The New York Times.
Swag for data
“In its quest to collect first-party data, Molson Coors has an advantage over a lot of marketers—and it involves plenty of beer swag,” Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz writes in an introduction to his Marketer’s Brief podcast conversation with Sofia Colucci, global VP of marketing for Molson Coors’ Miller family of brands.
Essential context: “The brewer in recent months has given away or sold everything from Miller High Life-branded gingerbread ‘dive bar’ kits to ‘shoezies’—beer holders in the shape of a shoe co-branded by Miller Lite and New Balance,” Schultz writes, noting that the giveaways “typically involve sweepstakes in which consumers trade personal information for the chance to win.”
Keep reading—and listen to the Marketer’s Brief podcast—here.
A data-driven approach to reaching moviegoers
“Cinema ad seller National CineMedia is launching a data-driven ad platform that will expand brands’ ability to reach cord-cutting moviegoers,” Ad Age’s Asa Hiken reports. “Dubbed NCMx, the platform will allow advertisers to match their own data against NCM’s pool of 274 million unique data records, including geographic, behavioral and contextual information. They will then be able to retarget these matched audiences with digital ads and mobile offers before and after those people visit a theater.”
Essential context: “The goal is to connect brands to a predominantly younger cohort of consumers who are typically difficult to reach given their preference for streaming services over linear TV,” Hiken adds.
Just briefly
• “Apple and Meta gave user data to hackers who used forged legal requests,” Bloomberg News reports.
• “3 ways marketers can harness zero-party data,” from Ad Age.
• “What a Single Metric Tells Us About the Pandemic,” from New York Magazine.
• “Walmart’s programmatic platform will offer new video ads and second-price auction,” from Ad Age.
• “Data-harvesting code in mobile apps sends user data to ‘Russia’s Google,’” per Ars Technica.
• “Nielsen’s new owners face pressure to measure better at lower cost,” from Ad Age.
The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry’s most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World’s Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports. Access or subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter at AdAge.com/Datacenter.
Ad Age Datacenter is Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson and Joy R. Lee.
This week’s newsletter was compiled and written by Simon Dumenco.