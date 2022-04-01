The latest Google post-cookie data news and slap-free Oscars stats: Datacenter Weekly

Beyond ‘The Slap’: Oscars advertising by the numbers

If you’re sick of hearing about a certain slap at the Oscars, well, let’s instead take a moment to think about the annual ceremony’s impact as an ad-supported pop-cultural tentpole TV event. Here, courtesy of iSpot.tv, are some essential stats about this year’s big show:

• The 94th Academy Awards telecast on ABC had 42 minutes of advertising from 48 brands and 72 unique spots.

• The telecast delivered 778 million TV ad impressions—amounting to 9.2% of advertising share of voice (SOV) among all new (non-rerun) broadcasts across all of TV on Sunday.

• The five most-seen advertisers during the Oscars (by impressions SOV, not counting show promos from ABC):

1. Verizon (9.6%)

2. Hulu (8.4%)

3. Crypto.com (4.9%)

4. Disney+ (3.6%)

5. Snapchat (2.5%)

(ABC parent Walt Disney Co. owns Disney+ and owns a controlling interest in Hulu.)

• The top five industry categories that were advertised during the Oscars (by impressions SOV):

1. Streaming services (18.0%)

2. Wireless (9.6%)

3. Consumer software & apps (6.1%)

4. Investment services (4.9%)

5. Automakers (4.7%)