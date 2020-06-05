More than 950 brands participated in ‘Blackout Tuesday’ on Instagram, plus the latest jobs numbers in context: Datacenter Weekly
Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here.
‘Stunning’ in more ways than one
“The U.S economy rebounded with surprising strength last month as businesses began to reopen from the coronavirus lockdown. U.S. employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell to 13.3%,” NPR reports. “It was a stunning turnaround from April, when the U.S. lost nearly 20.7 million jobs, slamming on the brakes of the economy in a desperate effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.”
See also: “As new data shows early signs of economic recovery, black workers are being left out,” CNBC reports.
Also from CNBC: “Jim Cramer: The pandemic led to ‘one of the greatest wealth transfers in history.’”
Meanwhile, Fox News notes that President Trump is taking a victory lap—and is using the employment data to pressure governors: “Trump touts surprise job gains, calls on states to end coronavirus lockdowns.”
#blackouttuesday by the numbers
More than 950 brands participated in “Blackout Tuesday” on Instagram this week, according to new data shared exclusively with Ad Age Datacenter by CreatorIQ, the influencer marketing platform. Additional insights:
• The social media initiative had pronounced international reach, with German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz garnering the most approval (among all brands tracked by CreatorIQ) for its #blackouttuesday post, which surged past 259,000 likes on Tuesday (and has 270,206 likes as of this writing). Just behind Mercedes-Benz: German football club F.C. Bayern Munich, with more than 187,000 likes on Tuesday, and American media brand E! News with more than 163,000 likes.
• CreatorIQ also notes that the brands it tracks have generated more than 11.8 million engagements on Instagram for #blackouttuesday, #blm, and #blacklivesmatter posts combined.
• The consumer and media brands drawing the most engagement/interactions for these hashtags are Complex Magazine (804K+), Liverpool F.C. (566K+), E! Entertainment Television (484K+), FaZe Clan (392K+) and Ninja (298K+).
• Looking at Instagram accounts overall (i.e., not just brand or media accounts), more than 188,000 unique accounts referenced #blackouttuesday on Tuesday.
What you need to know about the agency world right now
Ad Age published its first Agency Report in 1945. The latest edition, Ad Age Agency Report 2020, not only offers definitive rankings but in-depth analysis of advertising and marketing-services agencies. Ad Age Datacenter subscribers have access to the complete report. Exclusive online content includes:
• Agency Family Trees 2020, a database of the world’s 25 largest agency companies with profiles, agency holdings, financial facts and links to related content.
• Expanded rankings of agencies by discipline, downloadable in Excel.
• Fast facts and figures on more than 400 agencies and networks.
You’re already a Datacenter subscriber, right?
IAB helps marketers comply with CCPA
“The IAB Tech Lab today released its standard to help publishers and brands facing their biggest legal challenge in decades: complying with the sweeping California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), whose enforcement begins July 1,” Ad Age’s George Slefo reports. “The IAB solution works by plugging code directly into a publisher’s website and the vendors with whom they work. When consumers click a button to have their data deleted, a command to delete personal information is sent to all of a publisher’s partners—eliminating the need to manually remove data.” Keep reading here.
Just briefly
• “Opinion: With change the new normal, data compliance requires a team effort,” an Ad Age guest post from MightyHive’s Ruchi Prasad.
• “Two elite medical journals retract coronavirus papers over data integrity questions,” per Science magazine.
• “Mobility Data Sharing Merges with COVID-19 Response,” via CitiesSpeak from the National League of Cities.
• “Senators criticize AT&T for not counting HBO Max toward data caps,” per The Verge.
The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry’s most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World’s Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports. Access or subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter at AdAge.com/Datacenter.
Ad Age Datacenter is Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson and Catherine Wolf.
This week’s newsletter was compiled and written by Simon Dumenco.