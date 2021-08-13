P&G overtakes Amazon, and consumers ponder spending cutbacks: Datacenter Weekly

Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here.

P&G dominates in worldwide marketing

“Procter & Gamble Co. is set to reclaim the top spot among the world’s biggest advertisers, displacing Amazon,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports. “Ad Age Datacenter estimates the packaged goods powerhouse spent $11.5 billion on worldwide marketing in the fiscal year ended June 2021, putting P&G in position to be No. 1 in the next Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers ranking.”

Essential context: “P&G has ranked No. 1 in worldwide spending in all but two years since Ad Age began its global ranking in 1987,” Johnson notes.

Flashback: “​​Make more, spend less: How Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix cut ad spending and grew revenue,” from Ad Age, Feb. 18.

How inflation could impact consumer spending

“Even if restaurants succeed in staffing back up to pre-COVID levels,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Kevin Brown reports, “they may have trouble finding headcount of a different sort: Diners. A new survey, Numerator Quick Pulse: Inflation & Consumer Expectations, asked consumers where and how they’d cut spending as prices rise. Nearly 70% said they’d cut back on out-of-home dining (including fast food).”

Brown also has data on the specific grocery/household items (including prepared foods, organic items, soda and alcohol) and other general categories (including entertaining and holiday gifts) that could take a hit if inflation continues to rise.

The faces of the nation

“The number of people of color in the U.S. is growing, pointing toward a future in which the country is majority non-white,” Bloomberg News reports (via Ad Age), citing just-released data from the 2020 U.S. Census. “The results will shape congressional redistricting and trillions of dollars in government funding.”

Some key stats, also from Bloomberg:

Redistricting data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed the nation is more racially and ethnically diverse than ever before. The number of people who identify as more than one race increased 276%, reaching 33.8 million in 2020 from 9 million in 2010. The white population, while still a majority, decreased 8.6%. The Latino population—which the census asks about separately from race—grew 23%. The Asian population grew 35.5%, and the African American population grew 5.6%.

Essential context: “White people are having fewer children and starting their families at a later age than other groups, a long-term trend that demographers have called a baby bust,” The Hill’s Reid Wilson reports. “The opioid epidemic, too, has claimed so many lives that it measurably reduced the nation’s life expectancy, especially among white people.”

See also: “What The New Census Data Can—And Can’t—Tell Us About People Living In The U.S.,” from NPR.

+58%

That’s the increase in Simone Biles’ Instagram following from pre-Olympics (4.3 million on June 1) to post-Olympics (6.9 million today), according to influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ.

See also: “Simone Biles is the definition of ‘strength’ in Core Power’s post-Olympics ad,” from Ad Age Creativity.

116 million

That’s the number of subscribers that streaming service Disney+ has, Bloomberg News reports (via Ad Age). Disney+ added 12.4 million subscribers in the fiscal third quarter that ended July 3, beating analyst estimates.

U.S. jobless claims in context

“Initial jobless claims declined for the third consecutive week as the U.S. labor market continued its recovery from last year’s recession,” CNBC’s Jesse Pound reports, citing the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor. “New claims for jobless benefits totaled 375,000 last week ... matching estimates from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.”

Previously: “U.S. advertising employment rose by (only) 1,200 jobs in July,” from Ad Age on Aug. 6

