The top advertisers on Discovery’s and WarnerMedia’s networks revealed: Datacenter Weekly
Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals. Reading this online? Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox here.
The wrong data
What data really matters when it comes to judging the effectiveness of your marketing? As Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports,
Marketers love their key performance indicators, but they’re mostly looking at the wrong ones, according to a new study by the Association of National Advertisers. Indeed, of the five KPIs the ANA identified as most used by marketers, only one—return on investment (ROI), aka return on advertising spending (ROAS)—ranks among the five most important. Yet marketers still spend lots of time worried about those other four—CPM (cost per thousand), CPC (cost per click), unique reach and site visits.
Keep reading here.
The biggest advertisers on WarnerMedia and Discovery networks
On Monday, as Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi reported, news broke that AT&T’s WarnerMedia assets, including HBO and HBO Max, TNT and TBS, will merge with Discovery’s assets, including Food Network, TLC, HGTV and streaming service Discovery+. “As part of the deal,” Poggi noted, “AT&T will receive $43 billion cash and debt securities, and WarnerMedia will be spun off and combined with Discovery, in an all-stock move called a Reverse Morris transaction.”
Bankers and analysts have been in overdrive trying to make sense of the mega-transaction’s financials, but it remains to be seen how the merger will affect marketers. Short-term, though, it’s instructive to look at which brands are already major backers of WarnerMedia and Discovery content. Per data shared exclusively with Datacenter Weekly by TV ad tracking company iSpot.tv:
The top advertisers across Discovery-owned networks from Jan. 1 through April 30
1. Geico (est. media value: $24.2 million)
2. Progressive (est. media value: $15.7 million)
3. Subaru (est. media value: $13.2 million)
4. Domino’s (est. media value: $12.5 million)
5. T-Mobile (est. media value: $8.9 millon)
The top advertisers across WarnerMedia networks* from Jan. 1 through April 30
1. Geico (est. media value: $35.2 million)
2. AT&T Wireless (est. media value: $33.2 million)
3. Progressive (est. media value: $31.6 million)
4. Samsung Mobile (est. media value: $22.8 million)
5. State Farm (est. media value: $20.2 million)
* For the purposes of this analysis, we’ve excluded The CW, which is a joint venture between WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS’s CBS Entertainment Group.
Watch for specific network drill-downs in the next edition of Datacenter Weekly.
Speaking of iSpot: “Discovery also announced it partnered with ad measurement company iSpot.tv to deliver advertisers information on the effectiveness of their advertising across its linear and streaming footprint in the U.S.,” Ad Age’s Poggi reports.
See also: “Discovery Chief Got Options Valued at $190 Million on Eve of AT&T Deal,” per The Wall Street Journal.
One more thing ...
Much has been said about how a couple of Discovery’s family of networks were uniquely positioned to attract viewers during the pandemic. As consumers’ focus increasingly turned toward home and family, HGTV and Food Network were at the ready with quarantine-appropriate programming designed to be both comforting and inspiring. ISpot data shows that HGTV’s total delivery of ad impressions rose 7.3% in 2020 vs. 2019, while Food Network was up 8.4%.
But the Discovery-family network that saw the biggest boost was actually the DIY Network—which saw a 42.5% year-over-year jump in ad deliveries in 2020.
ICYMI: Ad Age Agency Report 2021 is out now
U.S. agency revenue tumbled 6.8% in 2020 as fallout from the pandemic pushed the economy and agencies into a deep downturn, according to Ad Age’s annual Agency Report. That was the second-sharpest drop since we began producing Agency Report in 1945. But the agency business is coming back amid a resurgent economy.
Read Bradley Johnson’s executive summary: “For agencies, it’s morning again in America ... maybe: Ad Age Agency Report 2021.”
Also new in Datacenter
Ad Age Datacenter queried 12 leaders from across agency disciplines to see what’s changed and where the business is headed following a cataclysmic year. Here is what they had to say.
Social edge
WarnerMedia’s networks and content have a major edge over those of Discovery when it comes to social video, according to data shared exclusively with Datacenter Weekly by Tubular Labs. The video measurement company’s so-called TAR (Tubular Audience Ratings) data from the most recent full month, April, shows that WarnerMedia properties pulled in just over 100 million unique social video viewers vs. just under 50 million for Discovery properties.
When looking at unique U.S. video viewers on Facebook and YouTube across both Discovery and WarnerMedia networks/properties, the latter’s content took five out of the top five in April:
1. The Ellen Show (24.0 million)
2. CNN (23.6 million)
3. WB Kids (16.0 million)
4. Warner Bros. Pictures (15.4 million)
5. Team Coco (13.9 million)
IRI IRL
Ad Age’s Jack Neff offers essential perspective on what it means for the marketing world that Kirk Perry, a Google and P&G veteran, is taking the helm at IRI:
Kirk Perry picked an interesting time to leave Google and start as CEO of IRI this week. He’s joining the analytics firm just as packaged-goods and other clients need media analytics more than ever, in part because of his old employer Google’s impending move to pull the plug on cookies, not replace them with any other third-party identifier and launch its own segmentation system. Perry was president-global client and agency solutions at Google for nearly eight years prior to his new post, working with the biggest clients and agencies to familiarize them with Google’s platforms and transform their companies digitally. So, he knew their concerns.
Keep reading here for Neff’s interview with Perry, in which he talks about his Google experience, his 23 years at P&G, and what drew him to IRI.
What’s next for TV
Join ad sales leaders, marketers and media buyers to discuss the state of the upfront marketplace at Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25. RSVP at adage.com/tvpivot.
Just briefly
• Inside story: “Apple criticised for storing data inside China,” per the BBC.
• The vax gap: “Stark racial disparities persist in vaccinations, state-level CDC data shows,” per CNN.
• Doge-y: “700 Million Reasons the Dogecoin Bubble Will Burst,” per The Motley Fool.
• Milking it: “Oat Milk Wants To Dethrone The King of Alternative Milks: Almond,” the chart in the latest dispatch from Chartr, titled “Milk Wars,” showing how oat milk has overtaken soy and rice milk in sales in recent years, and is now gunning for almond milk.
The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry’s most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World’s Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports. Access or subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter at AdAge.com/Datacenter.
Ad Age Datacenter is Kevin Brown, Bradley Johnson and Catherine Wolf.
This week’s newsletter was compiled and written by Simon Dumenco.