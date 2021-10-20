Activision says 40 employees were disciplined over misconduct scandal

On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard Chief Compliance Officer Fran Townsend promised further action in an email to staff, detailing new investigation processes. “We know there’s a desire to know about the outcome when misconduct is reported,” she wrote.

Townsend said the company will add 19 new full-time roles to its ethics & compliance team, expand and consolidate its investigations and triple its investment in training resources.

“We are committed to making meaningful and positive change, and this is just the start,” she wrote.

The email, which was also posted on the company’s website, was met with some skepticism among staff. In July, Townsend sent an email calling the California lawsuit’s allegations “distorted and untrue.” She was asked by employees to step down from her position as head of the company’s women’s network, which she did. In August, she shared an article critical of whistle-blowing on her Twitter account, leading to heated exchanges from Activision Blizzard employees who then said she blocked them. Soon after, she deleted the account.

—Bloomberg News