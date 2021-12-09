Ad agencies can get an office in the metaverse in exchange for hiring this creative duo

“We're just trying to stay ahead of the trends as much as we can and be those guys that agencies can come to who are maybe a bit more traditional and say, this is where you can go and this is what you can do,” Morris said.

It was their work with Zoe Scaman, one of the leaders of MCX, who is also Web3 expert, that helped inspire this idea.

“We’ve been learning from her knowledge because she is the ultimate voice on it [Web3] at the moment, '' Morris said. "I wouldn't say that we know everything about it because no one does and it's moving so quickly. I think you have brands and agencies springing up saying that they do get it, which in itself is ridiculous because it's changing day by day. So we wanted to poke fun at that a bit, but then also talk to the agencies we think are really cool and are future focused.”

From start to finish the project took two weeks to make, which included finding Decentraland architects for insight and then building the offices themselves using the Decentraland tools available.