Apple’s AI updates and the missing ad blocker—what marketers need to know about WWDC 2024

Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday, ushering in a slate of new features for millions of users—and a host of implications for marketers active in the tech giant’s ecosystem.
As expected, AI made a huge presence at WWDC 2024, replete with a newly powerful Siri, text-to-emoji generation (dubbed “Genmoji”) and a partnership with OpenAI to integrate the startup’s renowned ChatGPT bot on Apple devices. The features mark Apple’s biggest official push into the world of generative technology, potentially changing how developers, including brands, design user interface (UI) on their apps.
But not all news Monday afternoon was good news for marketers. Updates around how mail and notifications are categorized may threaten brands phoning in their marketing on these channels. And while some in the industry may be quietly relieved that an expected ad blocker was omitted from the new operating system, experts warn that now is not the time for celebration—especially given Apple’s track record of making advertisers’ lives more difficult.
AI = Apple Intelligence
Apple spent much of WWDC promoting its new generative AI system, dubbed “Apple Intelligence,” which differs from other AIs in that its focus is on performing tasks based on personal context, rather than general context. Because the system has access to personal information in Notes, Messages, Mail, Photos and other apps, it can answer questions like “When does my mother’s plane land today?” and cater to requests such as “Write a response to [blank’s] most recent email.”
Siri is the entry point for much of these capabilities, and can even extend its reach into third-party apps. While Apple did not spend much time demoing this capability, herein lies the main use case for brands.
The newly powerful Siri “lends itself to a UI overhaul” for app developers, said an agency executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Brands will want to enable an interaction with Siri in whatever they can, the exec said, allowing for easier and faster navigation on their apps. For example, a shopping brand that feeds into Apple Intelligence could potentially allow users to leverage Siri in order to discover items and make orders.
More news: GroupM predicts 7.8% global ad spending growth in 2024
Because Apple Intelligence is focused on personal context, Siri could learn specifically what the user is looking for, and then coordinate with the app’s interface in order to surface those products. A brand that makes this coordination as easy as possible will thus be streamlining the shopping process for the user.
However, because Siri’s new capabilities effectively allow users to circumvent typical search journeys, the impact on search data could be noteworthy, the exec said. That is, brands may acquire less information on how consumers are finding their websites and products because all of that data is concealed within Siri. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.