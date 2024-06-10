Apple’s AI updates and the missing ad blocker—what marketers need to know about WWDC 2024

Perhaps the most buzzworthy announcement at WWDC was Apple’s partnership with OpenAI, through which ChatGPT will be available to Siri in order to strengthen AI-powered tasks on Apple devices. For example, Siri may use personal context to help a user pull together old emails and texts about a wedding, and then consult ChatGPT if the user wants to know some general context, such as outfit ideas for a reception.

The integration represents an even more powerful AI system now available to Apple users, without having to leave their screen. But in contrast to Apple’s efforts to protect users’ privacy, OpenAI has come under fire for doing quite the opposite. The startup has been sued by celebrities, authors, publications and others for allegedly capturing data from queries and using it to train its models.

The agency exec said they weren’t too concerned about potential data privacy issues stemming from the Apple-OpenAI partnership, as long as no information is stored in the systems—which, at WWDC, Apple insisted was the case.

“If Apple made the partnership with OpenAI, [OpenAI] passed the tests,” they said.

Likewise, Dipanjan Chatterjee, VP and principal analyst at Forrester, said, “Apple feels it has enough safeguards in place with the on-device AI, plus tightly controlled cloud compute to avert any privacy slip-ups.”

Still, in the immediate aftermath of WWDC, viewers expressed concern on social media, with some suggesting that the partnership contradicts Apple’s attempts to be privacy-compliant.

“Real tough for Apple to say a whole privacy story and then just put all of OpenAI a tiny tap away,” wrote David Pierce, editor-at-large for The Verge.

Missing ad blocker

While WWDC introduced new AI features available to brands, the omission of an expected update may have a more immediate impact on marketers. Web Eraser, which allows users to block unwanted sections of web-pages including some ads, was scrapped from iOS 18 and therefore not presented at WWDC, despite its inclusion in the operating system’s beta.

After Web Eraser was first reported by AppleInsider in late April, publishers and advertisers represented by a French trade association signed an open letter to CEO Tim Cook, urging him to drop the feature, per Business Insider. The gesture, over concern that Web Eraser would hurt online advertising, followed a similar letter signed and sent to Cook from a group of U.K. news outlets—also upset with Web Eraser—earlier last month.

However, marketers may want to think twice before rejoicing, because even if not specifically in the form of Web Eraser, a similar solution could very much still be coming, said Vegard Johnsen, chief product officer of Eyeo, which owns ad-blocking services such as AdBlock Plus.

Apple is doubling-down on handing users more control over their app experiences, he said, even if that means repercussions for advertisers. And the likelihood is improbable that the letters signed by the trade groups and sent to Cook swayed Apple’s decision to omit Web Eraser this time around, he said.

“I don’t think this warrants any sign of relief.”

Potential brand deprioritization

Though spared from Web Eraser, advertisers may be facing a new set of problems thanks to Apple Intelligence. The AI system has vast functionality within the Mail app, including being able to sort emails based on the predicted preference of the user. What this means is that outreach that the AI deems non-preferential, such as a piece of brand promotion, could get buried in a user’s inbox.

The same concern applies to notifications through a new feature dubbed “Reduce Interruptions,” which surfaces only those notifications that the AI expects the user will care about—an inference the system can make based on troves of data it has on the user.

These updates may be par for the course for Apple, said Forrester’s Chatterjee, but brands can still avoid being deprioritized on a consumer’s mobile device by more clearly proving their value and “[making the good list].” For example, Lowe’s uses short-form video to showcase DIY and fix-it ideas, as opposed to more basic methods of outreach that could potentially skimp on the level of engagement they offer.

“It’s a paradigm shift from advertising as attention-grabbing to building useful experiences,” said Chatterjee.

Another feature, called “Highlights,” uses machine learning to bring desired web-page content to the foreground and push undesired content to the background. As with email and notification marketing, web-page marketing will now need to emphasize valuable content as a protection against Apple’s new features, Eeyo’s Johnsen said.

“Reduce Interruptions'' and “Highlights'' come just a few years after Apple’s ATT tracking updates rocked the ad industry. If WWDC 2024 proved anything, it’s that the tech giant is only more willing to put the brunt of the burden on marketers’ plates.