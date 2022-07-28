Why a blockchain network opened a Web3 store in New York

Blockchain technology isn't typically associated with a physical experience, but an upstart network is hoping to change that.
Solana Spaces, a newly created retail venue group, opened its first physical storefront today, located in The Shops complex at Hudson Yards in New York. The group is funded and incubated by the Solana Foundation, a non-profit that maintains the Solana blockchain.
The shop intends to create a consumer experience around Web3, with the main focus on what the Solana ecosystem has to offer. Guests will be able to receive educational tutorials on Web3 applications and hardware, plus basic introductions to programming. A full retail store with merchandise will also be available, as will opportunities around NFTs, including drops and a monthly updated art gallery.