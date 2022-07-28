Why a blockchain network opened a Web3 store in New York

Brands in and outside the crypto space have collaborated for various features in the shop. The storefront launched with apparel designed by fashion streetwear brand Land of the Righteous and Solana-themed emergency preparedness bags created by Preppi. Other brands will cycle through over time.

At the heart of Solana Spaces is a series of interactive displays showcasing applications that live in the Solana world. Educating consumers on these applications in a face-to-face way is one of the main reasons for the store’s physical presence, said Vibhu Norby, CEO of Solana Spaces.

Decentralized crypto exchange Orca, for example, will take guests through a step-by-step experience into many of the functions on its platform. Crypto wallet Phantom will help guests create their own crypto addresses. After completing these introductions, each guest will receive a special badge, and if they collect enough badges, the store will give them money in the form of USDC, a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar.