Brands test TikTok’s live shopping feature

Brands on TikTok are starting to test the app’s live shopping feature.

Over the last week, Ulta, American Eagle and Dr. Squatch have all hosted live shopping events on TikTok that featured products just in time for the holidays.

TikTok, which has grown to over 1 billion global users over the past year, has been leaning into its social commerce abilities recently. Walmart was the first brand to host a live shopping event in December 2020, but the platform has been working to make the feature more widely available.

Dr. Squatch was the most recent brand to test out the feature. On Monday, the soap retailer’s hour-long live event was hosted by Madiha Dhanani, a lifestyle creator and blogger, and her husband. Dr. Squash wanted to target female buyers with the live shopping event, since their traditional ads resonate better with men, according to Josh Friedman, the brand’s chief marketing officer.