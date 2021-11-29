Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Budweiser’s first NFTs sell out in under an hour

The brand’s ‘Heritage Collection’ of nearly 2,000 unique digital beer cans was bought up less than an hour after launch
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on November 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter advertisers reflect on Jack Dorsey's tenure
20211129_budweiser_can_NFTs_3x2.jpg

Budweiser's first-ever NFT collection includes 36 "Gold Heritage Cans," digital art pieces priced at $999 each.

 
Credit: Anheuser-Busch InBev

The King of Beers’ empire is expanding beyond the realm of hops and barley as Budweiser on Monday became the latest brand to enter the non-fungible token business, creating 1,936 one-of-a-kind pieces of digital art in the form of beer cans that were retailing for hundreds of dollars each.

Bud’s “Heritage Collection” sold out less than an hour after its release at 1 p.m. ET, netting the brand roughly $984,000—a healthy profit that comes near the tail end of a year that has seen dozens of brands clamor to cash in on the digital art craze, with each so-called “NFT drop” yielding an opportunity to bring in heaps of cash.

Symbolic of 1936, the year Budweiser’s first cans were created, the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand’s inaugural NFT launch consists of two different types of blockchain-based tokens: There are 1,900 “Core Heritage Cans,” priced at $499 each, as well as a much more limited run of 36 “Gold Heritage Cans,” going for $999 each.

“The Budweiser ‘Heritage Collection’ is designed to celebrate the brand’s iconic history while also moving Budweiser into the metaverse,” said Spencer Gordon, Anheuser-Busch’s VP of digital and Draftline, the brewer’s in-house creative agency.  “The launch of this NFT collection is yet another example of our innovative and consumer-first approach to further strengthen our iconic brands,” he said.

Budweiser’s proprietary NFT debut is the first such venture from any AB InBev-owned brand.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

More from Ad Age
Do consumers really want NFTs?
Erika Wheless
Anheuser-Busch InBev launches in-house agency Draftline
Ilyse Liffreing
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Ad Age Staff
Why the ‘metaverse’ represents a revolution in advertising
Max Pinas

While recent Forrester data shows that nearly half of U.S. adults still have no idea what NFTs are, that hasn’t dampened brands’ enthusiasm for them.

Adidas, Quiznos, American Eagle and McDonald’s are just a few of the brands that entered into the NFT game this month alone, with other properties from viral children’s franchise Baby Shark to WarnerMedia’s new “Matrix” film to the NFL activating around the metaverse’s hottest collectibles.

Bud’s “Heritage Collection” was initially available for purchase via its website to consumers of legal drinking age, with prospective buyers able to purchase the tokens using cryptocurrencies Ethereum or Bitcoin, or with a credit card.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter advertisers reflect on Jack Dorsey's tenure

Twitter advertisers reflect on Jack Dorsey's tenure
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

Reddit shutting Dubsmash app but still wants videos like TikTok

Reddit shutting Dubsmash app but still wants videos like TikTok
Snapchat uses AR technology to create virtual holiday stores for brands

Snapchat uses AR technology to create virtual holiday stores for brands
Grand Theft Auto players can get vaccinated in RolePlay as part of new campaign

Grand Theft Auto players can get vaccinated in RolePlay as part of new campaign
Twitter launches live shopping with Walmart

Twitter launches live shopping with Walmart
How TikTok is trying to guarantee brand safety on its 'For You' page

How TikTok is trying to guarantee brand safety on its 'For You' page
Watch: How 'buy now, pay later' brands are using advertising and livestream shopping

Watch: How 'buy now, pay later' brands are using advertising and livestream shopping