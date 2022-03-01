Why brands are buying land in the metaverse—and how they’re doing it

For $1.4 million, you can purchase 65 parcels of land in the metaverse. This is how much Philipp Plein, a Swiss fashion company, recently paid for that plot size in Decentraland, a virtual world where real estate can be bought with cryptocurrency and developed to engage with an audience of roughly 800,000 registered users.

Numerous brands are acquiring land there, as well as on competitor platform The Sandbox, which is still in testing, but already boasts over 500,000 registered crypto wallets and 12,000 unique land owners. Adidas, Atari, Care Bears, Samsung and Gucci are several of the marketers that have rights to plots on these platforms.

As the metaverse takes shape, brands are eager to explore the commerce potential in virtual real estate, which is already being developed into shops and experiences by marketers looking to drive sales.

Meanwhile, agencies are buying up land to expose clients to the metaverse ecosystem and its tradable assets, which mostly exist in the form of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Mediahub has a plot in Decentraland, as does Vice Media Group’s agency Virtue Worldwide; Media.Monks has presences on multiple platforms; and Wunderman Thompson built an office in a lesser-known metaverse called Odyssey.

Interest in virtual land has even reached more buttoned-up brands like JPMorgan Chase, which recently opened a lounge in Decentraland that features a roaming tiger and portrait of CEO Jamie Dimon.

Purchasing real estate in the metaverse is a significantly different marketing opportunity than merely installing an activation in a virtual world. Activations, such as a branded campaign on Roblox, are intended for short-term engagement, akin to a pop-up shop at a festival. Buying land, however, is a longer-term investment for an enduring presence on a platform. Through these acquisitions, whose steep prices reflect a need for serious commitment, brands are looking to create flagship destinations for users.

Some brands have established real estate to build hype for future activations around NFTs and wearables that will be accessible on the platform. That was the case for Adidas, which secured at least one 12x12 plot in The Sandbox for an undisclosed amount.

“Our acquisition of a plot of land on the platform is a way of expressing our excitement around the possibilities it holds,” an Adidas spokesperson said in an email.

Others already have real plans set into action, such as Care Bears, which recreated its characters in The Sandbox as in-game assets in the form of NFTs, to be used by creators and featured in a larger Care Bears ecosystem.