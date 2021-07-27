Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Campbell’s Soup launches NFTs tied to new branding

Campbell’s will work with artist Sophia Chang on the NFT line that promotes its new label
By Erika Wheless. Published on July 27, 2021.
One of the NFTs Sophia Chang designed for Campbell's.

Credit: Campbell's

Even old-school brands are finding ways to be part of the recent NFT craze. Today, Campbell’s Soup is revamping its label to a cleaner, more modern look, and commemorating the change with 100 NFTs.

“We’ve been on a journey to reimagine this iconic brand and appeal to new generations of consumers who are cooking at home more than ever, while still honoring our rich history,” Linda Lee, chief marketing officer of meals & beverages at Campbell Soup Company, said in a statement. "The commissioning of our first-ever NFT art piece pays tribute to our place in art and pop culture, while celebrating in the most modern art medium to date.”

The new label will modernize the “Campbell’s” script, and add images of ingredients such as tomatoes, noodles, and mushrooms. In an ode to the brand’s history, the red and white colorblock will stay, as well as the slanted “O” in “soup.”

The NFTs will be designed by artist Sophia Chang, a Queens native known in the streetwear space. Chang has collaborated with other major brands, including Nike, Apple, the NBA, and her own shoe line with Puma. Her most recent work was with the Topps Project 2020, a year-long collection of baseball cards.

“Some of the most famous pop art ever created was inspired by the Campbell’s red and white can - the design is as much a staple of the grocery aisle as it is American culture,” said Chang, referring to Andy Warhol’s famous pop art piece of the pantry staple.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, and allows folks to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items. 

Campbell's is the the latest brand to experiment with NFTs. Over the past few months brands like Taco Bell, Pringles, Stella Artois and Porsche have used NFTs to promote new products or create brand experiences. 

NFTs started popping up in March when Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for just under $3 million, and even more after a video by artist Beeple sold at a Christie’s auction for $69 million. Since then, brands, celebrities, and agencies have been trying out the new medium as a way to engage customers and generate a new revenue stream.

Campbell’s 100 NFTs will be available for sale on the NTWRK NFT marketplace, with one motion NFT being sold on OpenSea, also an NFT marketplace. All proceeds from the sales will go to Feeding America.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social platforms’ advertising and product updates. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

