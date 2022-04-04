Coca-Cola now has a 'pixel-flavored' drink in metaverse play

Releasing new flavors is a common strategy for both Coca-Cola and rival Pepsi. Pepsi has been especially aggressive of late, leaning into flavor collaborations such as a maple syrup flavor with IHOP, available to the first 2,000 fans who respond to a hashtag challenge on Instagram or Twitter. Pepsi also TikTok megastar Khaby Lame pushing its new Nitro Pepsi.

Coca-Cola’s Pixel Point will have four mini-games for players to try out, mostly focusing on teamwork to win. The Castle has players work together to take down their opponents’ pixel-stacked structure. The Escape takes place inside a glass Coke bottle, with players racing to reach the top. Players solve themed-puzzles in The Tower to get to the next level, and race through “pixelated bubbles” in, well, The Race.

“Just as pixels power digital connection, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte brings people together to share moments of Real Magic,” Oana Vlad, Coca-Cola Co.’s senior director of global brand strategy, said in a statement. “It’s the timeless Coca-Cola taste with a dash of the unexpected—a pixelated portal to the digital world and a celebration of all that entails.”