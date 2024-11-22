Coca-Cola’s AI lead on the polarizing response to its holiday ads

What are some of the misconceptions out there, do you think, about AI?
Some of the reaction is from people thinking that we press a button and a film comes out, and that’s not the reality. People still need to do VFX (visual effects), and it requires work. That is the real human creativity. So, from the reaction perspective, yes, there’s a lot of polarized reactions happening on both sides.
What we have seen is a trend, where a particular sector is commenting in a more concerned way, or from a more nervous side [regarding AI]. Then there is a sector, which is more kind of tech savvy, pushing for more innovation and entrepreneurship, and that segment is looking at AI as an inflection point.
Have you changed anything about your media plan based on the reactions to the commercials?
The world is not going to go back to the past, right? It’s like with CGI. We used CGI and we created the polar bears [the famous computer-generated polar bears from 1993], and at that time it was new technology. Now, it's AI, and we need to keep doing that. We need to keep pushing the envelope and staying ahead. So as a company, we are very much committed, and we are proud of what we have put together.
We want to hear everyone's perspective. We don’t want to ignore anyone, and we’re a very humble company. At Coca-Cola, we have to listen to everyone, but then we need to keep focus on what is the future, and how we need to build things.
Given some of the negative responses, is there anything you would have done differently with this campaign?
Maybe we could have told this story much more in advance, with a larger group of reporters and journalists and media outlets before launching it—maybe that. We need to tell the story properly, because we have the standalone Santa experience on our website, where you talk to Santa. And there is an ecosystem of different marketing tools—there is our Christmas packaging and our Christmas caravan across the world, which are on-ground activations. There is another film, which is a traditionally short, real, nice film.
So there is a huge, synchronized program, and it will run that way. We are very much going ahead with everything as planned. No changes.