Coca-Cola’s AI lead on the polarizing response to its holiday ads

Coca-Cola obviously tests all its marketing, so what test process did this holiday campaign undergo?

We did extensive research, actually, in North America and Europe, and it worked very well with consumers. It was very, very positive. It was crossing our threshold of success criteria. So that’s where we got super excited and still we are excited. So just to be very kind of straightforward, we are really proud of what we have done. We want to keep pushing the envelope.

Consumers don’t really look at it like creative directors look at it. Consumers, if the story makes sense, and it entertains them, and it gives information, then it’s good. And that’s what we saw: Consumers were not concerned about AI versus non-AI.

Why was AI right for this campaign?

As you know, this is not our first AI [activation], we have done various initiatives, and we keep going. We know that the world has changed with AI, and we need to evolve. Now, it doesn’t mean that every project needs to be an AI project. In this case, this fantastical, this hyper-realistic kind of storyline needed the power of AI; that’s where you are using the technology’s strength to take the story to the next level. Tomorrow, if we create an ad with a family drinking Coca-Cola and sharing a meal, we may not use AI. With that, we just need to do it in the normal, traditional way, where we film with all real humans.

And this is one thing, too, where we have not been able to tell our story to the larger world about this holiday campaign. The people you see in the film [from Secret Level studio], they are real people. The music you hear, that's real music. It's real music, and we composed that three times for three different films. We composed it three times in three different ways with three different teams. So, even those commercials, creatives are at the decision-making table. Creative makes decisions. Our human creatives make decisions and use AI as a tool.