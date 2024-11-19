Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now

The latest brand trip controversy to rock TikTok revolves around Korean skincare brand d’Alba, which did not include any Black creators in the group of 57 influencers it invited on a “global” brand trip. After beauty creator Eleanor Wood revealed in the above video that she had her invitation for the trip revoked after criticizing the d’Alba team for not having any Black creators on its list of attendees, hundreds of TikTok users rallied around Wood and posted videos condemning d’Alba for exclusion of Black beauty influencers.

The surge of outrage drove d’Alba to issue an apology on its social channels, telling consumers roughly 48 of the creators on the so-called “global” trip were from Korea, Japan and other countries in Southeast Asia, while the remaining nine were from the U.K.

“We had no intention of excluding anyone while understanding that these circumstances are not an excuse,” the brand wrote. “Ultimately, we are responsible for ensuring our event reflects the diverse beauty of our global community.” Additionally, d’Alba said it plans to introduce new policies to establish a “diversity and inclusivity standard” for its future influencer campaigns.