Why DAOs could be the key to Gen Z brand loyalty

Long Dash’s report, which was derived from a survey conducted in May 2022 among 1,300 participants, may give brands more reason to experiment with DAOs since young consumers appear to be interested in the opportunities they afford. The findings herald the emergence of a concept Long Dash calls “consensus commerce,” in which brands invite consumers to take part in business decisions and earn rewards for their participation as co-owners.

Consensus commerce, according to Long Dash, follows the community-based model of commerce that is popular on social media platforms, wherein consumers engage with products via branded content, driving them to purchase. With consensus commerce, consumers can use the DAO structure to make decisions as a community for actual product creation—hence the emphasis on “consensus.”

“There is especially strong power and community where consumers actually feel like they have a stake in the product and in the brand, and if they do, they will engage,” said Kate Watts, CEO of Long Dash.

Blockchain technology plays a central role in DAOs, enabling secure voting procedures, transparent operations and trustworthy reward distribution. Gen Z and millennial consumers have shown serious interest in blockchains through the crypto space; the demographic accounts for 94% of all crypto buyers, per data from fintech company Stilt.

Older consumers appear to not be as interested in DAO tools. Just 34% of respondents ages 42-76 want more influence over brand decision-making, and 40% of this cohort expressed interest in using crypto-based governance tokens, according to Long Dash. Curiously, data from Stilt shows that Gen X spends more on crypto than any other generation, despite accounting for only 4.9% of all buyers.