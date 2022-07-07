Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Elon Musk's Twitter deal is under pressure over bot counts, report says

Musk's team has 'stopped engaging' in discussions around funding the deal, the Washington Post reported Thursday
Published on July 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why crypto matters for brands—everything the ad world needs to know about cryptocurrencies
Credit: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter Inc. may fall apart over his doubts that the company is accurately reporting the number of spam bots on the service, according to a report, even as company executives reiterated the number is low and tried to better explain how they calculate the figures.

Twitter has repeatedly said that spam bots represent less than 5% of its total user base. Musk, meanwhile, has complained that the number is much higher, and has threatened to walk away from his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion until he gets confirmation about Twitter’s bot percentage. 

Musk’s team has concluded that Twitter can’t verify its figures on the spam accounts and has “stopped engaging” in discussions around funding the deal, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. This issue has put the acquisition by the Tesla CEO “in serious jeopardy,” the newspaper said, citing the people.

 

Last chance: Enter Ad Age's 40 Under 40

Submit your entry by July 11
Click here

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg News after the Post published its story. “We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Twitter shares declined about 4% in extended trading after the newspaper’s report. The stock has declined 10% this year, closing at $38.79 Thursday in New York.

Earlier Thursday, Twitter executives said in a media briefing that the company manually reviews thousands of accounts each quarter to determine the 5% spam bot number, and estimates that the actual number is well below what’s disclosed in filings. The company also uses internal data to confirm the bot number, including things like IP addresses or phone numbers to determine if an account is run by a human.

Recent news from Ad Age
How pimple patch brand Starface is reaching Gen Z with TikTok influencers and memes
Jade Yan
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
WPP merges design shops into Design Bridge and Partners
Keira Wingate

Musk has demanded an audit of Twitter’s estimates. Twitter said they have been sharing some data with Musk, and working with his team within the confines of the purchase agreement. An executive declined to comment on what data was being shared with Musk, but said that the company does not share internal data with outsiders due to privacy concerns. 

Twitter previously gave Musk access to the company’s “fire hose” of public tweets, but that data only includes public tweet data, not private account data. 

A Twitter executive cautioned that it wouldn’t be possible for an outsider to accurately estimate the number of bots on the service without that data. The executives asked not to be identified by name.

—Bloomberg News

Sign up for Ad Age awards and events

40 Under 40, America's Hottest Brands, Small Agency Conference and more
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why crypto matters for brands—everything the ad world needs to know about cryptocurrencies

Why crypto matters for brands—everything the ad world needs to know about cryptocurrencies

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

Metaverse and Web3 marketing glossary—key words and terms brands need to know
Why Pinterest's new CEO could signal new era of social commerce

Why Pinterest's new CEO could signal new era of social commerce

How TikTok is reinventing the bridal business

How TikTok is reinventing the bridal business
Paris Hilton on the metaverse, NFTs, Web3 and more

Paris Hilton on the metaverse, NFTs, Web3 and more
Why Pinterest is firmly against pimple popping videos

Why Pinterest is firmly against pimple popping videos
Google president talks Netflix rumors, cookies and TV upfronts at Cannes

Google president talks Netflix rumors, cookies and TV upfronts at Cannes