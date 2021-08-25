Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Facebook considers building NFT features alongside digital wallet

Facebook's Novi digital wallet could be used to hold NFTs, an exec said
Published on August 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Top 5 ways DTC brands win using differentiated digital creative

 

 
Credit: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg

Facebook Inc. is considering building products and features related to nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, the digital assets that have taken off with the rise of blockchain technology.

“We’re definitely looking at the number of ways to get involved in the space because we think we’re in a really good position to do so,” Facebook executive David Marcus said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Marcus leads F2, or Facebook Financial, the internal group developing the company’s Novi digital wallet. That wallet could be used to hold NFTs, he said. “When you have a good crypto wallet like Novi will be, you also have to think about how to help consumers support NFTs,” he added. “We’re definitely thinking about this.” He wasn’t more specific about what kinds of NFT-related products Facebook might build.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

Facebook’s digital wallet is “ready now,” Marcus said, but the company has been waiting to launch it until it can do so alongside Diem, the digital currency previously known as Libra, which Marcus co-founded from within Facebook in 2019.

Plans are for Diem to offer a so-called stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, but it’s unclear when the coin will be introduced. The project faced immense pushback from lawmakers and regulators when it was unveiled, and while Facebook is still a partner on the project, Diem is now run independently.

More on Facebook
Facebook wants to master the metaverse
Garett Sloane
Brands' faith in Facebook remains shaky a month after Everson exit
Garett Sloane
Facebook's brand safety business is hottest prize in ad tech
Garett Sloane
Facebook retools messaging again by adding calling to main app

Marcus said Facebook would consider launching the Novi wallet without Diem “as a last resort,” but he believes both are necessary to change the way people make payments. The social media giant’s hope is that people will use Facebook’s wallet to transfer Diem, which could reduce costly fees and lower the time it takes to send money cross-border.

Without more innovation in payments technology, Marcus said, countries in the West like the U.S. will struggle to keep up with China in adapting to a world where digital payments are dominant.

“We’re really falling behind at an alarming rate,” he said. 

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Walmart unveils new ad marketplace designed for a post-cookie internet

Walmart unveils new ad marketplace designed for a post-cookie internet
Burt's Bees is the first brand using Omnicom’s Diverse Creators Network

Burt's Bees is the first brand using Omnicom’s Diverse Creators Network
AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan steps down after 26-year run

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan steps down after 26-year run
Facebook retools messaging again by adding calling to main app

Facebook retools messaging again by adding calling to main app
TikTok partners with Shopify for in-app shopping

TikTok partners with Shopify for in-app shopping

DoorDash continues to move beyond food with back-to-school marketing push

DoorDash continues to move beyond food with back-to-school marketing push

Facebook tests media agencies as review nears final round

Facebook tests media agencies as review nears final round
Why T-Mobile customers might ‘shrug off’ the data breach

Why T-Mobile customers might ‘shrug off’ the data breach