Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Former MDC Media and Assembly CEO Martin Cass becomes chief marketing officer of BBTV

Canadian media tech firm, which says it reaches more than half of Google's video viewers, wants more advertisers, brand deals and metaverse presence
By Jack Neff. Published on February 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20220127_Martin_Cass_3x2.jpg

Martin Cass

Credit: Martin Cass

BBTV, a Canadian media tech company that works with some 5,000 social media content creators, has hired former MDC Media Partners and Assembly CEO Martin Cass as chief marketing officer in a move to raise its profile in the U.S. and beyond.

BBTV’s reach appears to exceed its fame, as its creator network reaches approximately 600 million unique video viewers across 30 countries globally each month, based on company estimates derived from Comscore data. That represents four times Facebook’s unique video viewers and 53% of Google’s global unique video viewers, the company said in a recent earnings presentation.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

A quick, off-the-record survey of marketers and influencer marketing agency executives found they were aware of BBTV and in one case had worked with the company, but knew it primarily as a YouTube creator network without much knowledge of what else it does.

BBTV-affiliated creators, who pay a cut of revenue and other fees to BBTV in return for helping them sell ads and manage their businesses, also are active on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms, Cass said.

That includes creating content for gaming, which most recently includes the Jackass Human Slingshot mobile game launched in conjunction with Viacom International’s latest movie in the franchise, “Jackass Forever.” To date, BBTV mobile gaming apps have accumulated 40 million downloads, the company said, and surpassed 1 billion ad impressions.

“BBTV is the largest publisher of content on YouTube,” Cass said. “In essence, BBTV is a business that makes content more valuable anywhere.”

More from Ad Age on creators and Martin Cass
YouTube details new ways creators can make money through shopping and NFTs
Erika Wheless
TikTok partners with CreatorIQ to help brands find the right influencers
Erika Wheless
MDC Revamps Media Agency Operation, Hires Martin Cass to Run Combined Shop
Alexandra Bruell
Changes for Martin Cass and Other Top Execs at Aegis' Carat
Alexandra Bruell
Martin Cass Replaces Scott Sorokin as Carat U.S. President
Michael Bush
Assembly names new CEO as MDC Partners integrates agency into new network
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Investors, however, haven’t been buying the story lately. The Vancouver-based company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, went public in October 2020 but is now trading 76% below the all-time high share price reached in January 2021.

Revenue, which totaled more than $450 million for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, has flattened in recent quarters, in part reflecting people watching shorter-form video on YouTube and elsewhere, which has weighed on creators’ ad inventory and what they, as a result, pass through to BBTV, Cass said.

But the share of revenue BBTV retains for itself rather than passing on to creators has actually been rising, Cass noted. That's because of the growth of the company’s “Plus Solutions” business, which includes providing creators with better control of their intellectual property by finding and managing fan-uploaded content across multiple platforms and representing creators in sales of branded entertainment campaigns for brands. Cass said he’s been brought on primarily to focus on building that Plus Solutions business.

During his 30 years in the media agency business, Cass played a key role in securing Procter & Gamble Co. as a Carat client in 2004, and he noted that P&G is a BBTV client today. He was president of Carat U.S. from 2008-2012 and later global client president for the Dentsu Aegis shop when it won General Motors as a client globally.

“One of the reasons I’m here is that we think there’s an opportunity to make our client base broader and more diverse,” Cass said.

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

BBTV also last year launched an NFT business and looks to build its presence in Web3, Cass said.

“We’re excited to welcome Martin and his extensive experience as the marketing leader at BBTV,” said Shahrzad Rafati, chairperson-CEO of BBTV, in a statement. “His deep understanding of our space and our value to all stakeholders is key to this next chapter for the business, from the creators we enable to the brands and advertisers we connect to highly engaged audiences at scale.”

Rafati, who immigrated to Canada from Iran, founded BBTV (then BroadbandTV) 17 years ago. When it went public in 2020, it was the largest ever IPO by a female sole founder and CEO on the Toronto exchange.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

What’s next for Roblox brand partnerships in the metaverse

What’s next for Roblox brand partnerships in the metaverse
Meta's ad business clashing with Apple, TikTok

Meta's ad business clashing with Apple, TikTok

Don’t trust celeb crypto Super Bowl ads, warns another celeb crypto ad

Don’t trust celeb crypto Super Bowl ads, warns another celeb crypto ad
Why virtual influencers in the metaverse will be the future CGI brand tastemakers

Why virtual influencers in the metaverse will be the future CGI brand tastemakers
Google ad surge fueled by retailers like Walmart and Warby Parker

Google ad surge fueled by retailers like Walmart and Warby Parker
WPP and Instacart announce new ad partnership

WPP and Instacart announce new ad partnership
Unlocking the Metaverse will teach brands about NFTs, commerce and virtual worlds

Unlocking the Metaverse will teach brands about NFTs, commerce and virtual worlds