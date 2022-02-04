Former MDC Media and Assembly CEO Martin Cass becomes chief marketing officer of BBTV

BBTV, a Canadian media tech company that works with some 5,000 social media content creators, has hired former MDC Media Partners and Assembly CEO Martin Cass as chief marketing officer in a move to raise its profile in the U.S. and beyond.
BBTV’s reach appears to exceed its fame, as its creator network reaches approximately 600 million unique video viewers across 30 countries globally each month, based on company estimates derived from Comscore data. That represents four times Facebook’s unique video viewers and 53% of Google’s global unique video viewers, the company said in a recent earnings presentation.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
A quick, off-the-record survey of marketers and influencer marketing agency executives found they were aware of BBTV and in one case had worked with the company, but knew it primarily as a YouTube creator network without much knowledge of what else it does.
BBTV-affiliated creators, who pay a cut of revenue and other fees to BBTV in return for helping them sell ads and manage their businesses, also are active on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms, Cass said.
That includes creating content for gaming, which most recently includes the Jackass Human Slingshot mobile game launched in conjunction with Viacom International’s latest movie in the franchise, “Jackass Forever.” To date, BBTV mobile gaming apps have accumulated 40 million downloads, the company said, and surpassed 1 billion ad impressions.
“BBTV is the largest publisher of content on YouTube,” Cass said. “In essence, BBTV is a business that makes content more valuable anywhere.”