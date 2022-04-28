Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know

What is the makeup of gaming audiences?

There’s long been a misconception that the epitome of a gamer is a teenage boy, holed up in his parents’ basement, eating junk food and guzzling soda. According to Anzu, an in-game advertising platform, more than 226 million people play video games in the U.S. and 55% of those people “most definitely” identify as gamers.

But the number of gamers may be even higher, with millions of people playing more casual mobile games like “Candy Crush” or “Bejeweled.” These types of games tend to skew female, with 81% of female gamers surveyed by Anzu saying they play a mobile game. But female gamers drop off when it comes to PC and console games, with 39% and 44% of female respondents playing those, respectively. Around 70% of male gamers play PC and console games.

More than 80% of U.S. gamers are over 18 years old, and 55% are over the age of 35, according to audience research firm Nielsen. The number of people around the globe who play video games has grown from 2.03 billion in 2015 to 2.96 billion in 2021, according to a report by Newzoo, a gaming analytics firm. The number of players is projected to hit 3.32 billion by 2024. A survey by Newzoo found that 16% of U.S. gamers identify as LGBTQIA+, 15% as Black, 20% as Latinx, and 5% as Asian American.

“There used to be this notion that brands had that gaming inventory won’t hit their customers,” said Jeff Sue, general manager of the Americas at Mintegral, a mobile advertising platform. “But there are plenty of people playing games, not just younger men. The key is to find the titles your audience is playing.”

It’s also a misconception that gamers are opposed to advertising. Anzu found that 75% of U.S. gamers are positive or neutral towards in-game advertising. Half of gamers ages 25 to 44 say that ads enhance the gaming experience, while 50% of U.S. gamers say it's important to see their favorite brands in games.

