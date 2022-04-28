Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know

Gaming boomed amid the pandemic, giving people a way to stay entertained and connected amid lockdowns. And even as restrictions eased and activities resumed, gaming has continued to be at the forefront of media diets, creating new opportunities for marketers to reach and engage with younger consumers.
But there’s certainly an art to advertising to gamers, who are sensitive to intrusive brand messaging. Navigating the nascent world of in-game advertising will be an important strategy for brands, especially amid the rise of Web3.
“Gaming's ever-increasing influence on culture, coupled with the promise of the metaverse, has created limitless opportunities for marketers and advertisers,” Dan Holland, executive VP and gaming lead at Dentsu, wrote in an email.
Below, Ad Age unpacks the nuances of the gaming audience, opportunities for brands to reach them and how to measure the success of in-game campaigns.