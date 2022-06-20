‘God hates NFTs’—behind The Hundreds' staged anti-crypto protest

Kim has still not revealed on social media that the protest is a stunt. As for the creative process, everything was done in-house: Kim came up with the slogans, and actors were hired to be the protesters. They are scheduled to march tomorrow as well, around 4 p.m. EDT, with all the same fervor and signage, including messages to “Ban Adam Bomb Squad,” and that “Vitalik Is The Anti-Christ” (a nod to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin).

This is not the first time The Hundreds, which was founded in 2003, has used marketing to troll on a grand scale. For last year’s NFT.NYC conference, the brand took out a billboard in Times Square that read “NFTs are a scam,” and printed t-shirts with the slogan.

“I find the line between the skeptics and the devotees to be really interesting within crypto,” Kim said. “Nobody wants to go near this debate.”