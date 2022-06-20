‘God hates NFTs’—behind The Hundreds' staged anti-crypto protest

Amid the steady bustle of shoppers roaming a SoHo street in Manhattan on Monday morning, a strange sight unfurled: a crowd of protesters carrying signs reading “God Hates NFTs,” “Crypto Is A Sin” and other anti-crypto slogans, while chanting in unison, “N-F-T! Not for me!”
Despite eerily resembling a picket by the hate group Westboro Baptist Church, which often uses the "God Hates" phrasing, the effort was not, in fact, a protest. Rather, it was a marketing stunt staged by streetwear brand The Hundreds.
“We orchestrated the whole thing,” Bobby Kim, a.k.a Bobby Hundreds, told Ad Age. Kim is a co-founder of The Hundreds, which is hosting a week of events in New York for its popular NFT collection, Adam Bomb Squad. The programming coincides with the annual NFT.NYC conference scheduled for June 20-23.