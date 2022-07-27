Google postpones demise of cookies to 2024

Google’s plan to kill third-party cookies has been delayed again, and now it won’t come until the second half of 2024. The move gives a reprieve to advertisers who rely on the technology to target ads online, but also postpones the inevitable demise of cookies, which have been a source of privacy concerns for years.

On Wednesday, Google confirmed that it pushed back the timeframe for when it would ditch third-party cookies in Chrome web browsers. Cookies are files that websites and third-party ad tech companies drop on people’s browsers when they visit a website, a technology that dates back to the foundations of online advertising in the 1990s.

Apple’s Safari and other browsers have already phased out third-party cookies in the name of privacy, and Google had promised to implement similar anti-tracking policies by 2023.

“We now intend to begin phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome in the second half of 2024,” Anthony Chavez, Google’s VP of Privacy Sandbox, said in an announcement on Wednesday.

Insider was first to report on the delay.

Cookie deprecation is one piece of a program Google dubbed Privacy Sandbox, which launched in 2019 to develop new ways of targeting and measuring ads on Chrome without using personally identifiable information. Privacy Sandbox initiatives also are being tested on Android devices. The concept is to use less personal data, aggregate groups of information that couldn’t identify people, to run ad auctions and measure the efficiency of ads. In 2020, Google initially promised it would get rid of third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022, but its plans have faced multiple delays.

Apple has been pushing the envelope on anti-tracking features on the Safari web browser and on its devices, as the industry responds to changing norms around privacy. Meanwhile, Google has been trying to follow suit but faces greater scrutiny, particularly when its changes affect the advertising ecosystem. Google is the largest internet advertising company, with a critical role on the buy and sell side of ad tech, serving publishers and advertisers. Google’s plan to deprecate cookies garnered attention from European regulators, including the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The regulator raised concerns that if Google locks down data on its ecosystem, that could be to the disadvantage of independent publishers and ad tech players.

