Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent

Google declined to comment on its involvement in the mergers and acquisitions process, and holding company representatives declined to comment.

Not all of the big four holding companies appear under pressure to acquire Google partners. Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group weren’t mentioned by sources as having issues with lapsed analytics certifications, and Omnicom actually more than tripled its number of Google analytics certified staff last year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Why Google cares who buys its partners provides a glimpse into the politics of digital analytics, reseller relationships and vulnerabilities, even for the biggest media company on earth.

Holding companies have been complaining to Google that digitally focused players like S4 Capital’s MightyHive (now part of its Media.Monks unit) are using Google partner status as a foot in the door to secure broader media assignments from big clients, say people familiar with the matter. S4 executives declined to comment on this.

Using Google certification as a wedge to develop other business may sound like a good strategy. But Google wants its analytics and reseller certifications used to sell Google media, not to help agencies secure assignments selling other companies’ media. And Google’s involvement in matchmaking indicates concerns that if holding companies find it too hard to get or keep Google certifications, they may shift big clients’ focus and budgets toward other media.

“These deals are very important to Google, and they’re clearly actively participating in the conversations related to them,” Morris says.

Having partners with capabilities to deal with its changing privacy safeguards, likw its Federated Learning of Cohorts and other new targeting approaches, is a priority for Google, he says, in part “because you’re running a risk that people start to shift their ad spend from Google to Facebook.”

Napkyn Analytics of Ottowa, Canada, a firm Bravery Group has been advising on a possible deal, has attracted interest from private-equity firms, digital specialty shops and holding companies, says Chief Operating Officer Nish Patel. But he downplayed any efforts by Google to match Napkyn with any particular buyer. It’s not a foregone conclusion any deal will happen, he says, but Napkyn is listening to overtures after for years rebuffing them.

“I’m not really in a position to comment about what Google’s doing or not doing,” Patel says. “But from our perspective, we haven’t seen a lot of matchmaking. They’ve got an opinion. Sometimes they share it, and sometimes they don’t.”

Google declined to comment on conversations with holding companies, but a spokeswoman says, “We have set a high bar for our expectations on product expertise and implementations,” adding that the Google Marketing Platform Partners team “annually reviews the number of individual certifications each partner maintains to ensure we are working with organizations that uphold their product expertise.”

Napkyn is one of the larger Google analytics partners not already part of a bigger agency or holding company. InfoTrust, which appears to be the biggest remaining independent, has no interest in selling, says CEO Alex Yastrebenetsky. And the dwindling number of available companies could in turn drive up deal prices in months ahead, Morris says.

Despite heated competition for deals in the space, those that have been happening have been done quietly of late, perhaps in part because of the complaints by holding companies to Google.

Momentum, parent company of fast-growing digital media shop PMG, has done recent deals for two Google Marketing Platform partners – Search Discovery (also an Adobe partner) and Empirical Path. But neither deal was announced publicly, outside a LinkedIn post by Search Discovery’s founder Lee Blankenship.

Getting PMG to comment wasn’t easy, but a spokeswoman ultimately said Momentum had made “strategic investments” in the two firms, which will operate separately from PMG. That may help deflect any criticism about PMG using newly acquired Google partners to boost its non-Google media business.

Nevertheless, Momentum appears likely to stay active in the market, having secured $70 million in debt financing July 1, apparently to help fund acquisitions, per deal tracking service Pitchbook, according to Morris. Holding companies and numerous other players are bringing even more to the table.

Given what could be the spiraling cost of buying Google analytics shops in the future, the best deals an agency can make probably involve holding onto certified people they already have.