Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent

When agency holding companies downsized early in the pandemic, some lost employees with Google analytics skills that made them far more valuable than their bosses realized.
As a result, now some agencies have also lost Google Marketing Platform certifications, which allows an agency to sell Google media and use Google analytics to evaluate the impact of buys. Agencies that have failed to renew their annual certifications aren't being prevented from continuing to work with existing clients, but can't take on new ones, according to people familiar with the matter.
Google is now playing matchmaker of sorts, urging agencies to shore up their capabilities by acquiring independent, certified Google partners that could cost tens of millions of dollars, according to these industry insiders.
It seems WPP and Interpublic Group of Cos., in particular, have certification problems with some of their agencies, and have been involved in acquisition talks, according to two sources. A WPP spokesperson declined to comment, and IPG representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The market for Google analytics partners has already been heated thanks to the market’s general appetite for such skills due in part to the impending loss of third-party cookies from Chrome, which ups the value of firms adept at using the new targeting tools under development in Google’s “privacy sandbox.” At least two deals involving Google partners have closed in recent weeks, and another for one of the biggest remaining independents in the group is in the works. Traditional agency holding companies are vying with emerging digital specialty shops, private-equity firms and smaller, tech-focused holding companies from Japan, Europe and South Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Google partners are far from household names, with generally fewer than 150 employees and eight-figure revenue. But they’re commanding multiples ranging from 17 to 22 times cash flow (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), according to Bob Morris, managing partner of Bravery Group. He acted as an advisor for one such firm, Atlanta’s Empirical Path, in a recent deal, and is advising another, Canada’s Napkyn Analytics, in a pending one.
Technically, Google doesn’t decide who buys these analytics shops and isn’t pressuring them to take offers from holding companies, Morris says. But Google has told market participants they may need to pay as much as 25 to 30 times EBITDA for deals, he says, possibly to increase the odds holding companies will make winning bids.