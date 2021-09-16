Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Google urges holding companies to buy analytics firms amid loss of talent

WPP and IPG lost Google-certified staff in downsizings, then lost certifications, say sources
By Jack Neff. Published on September 16, 2021.
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

 

 
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

When agency holding companies downsized early in the pandemic, some lost employees with Google analytics skills that made them far more valuable than their bosses realized.

As a result, now some agencies have also lost Google Marketing Platform certifications, which allows an agency to sell Google media and use Google analytics to evaluate the impact of buys. Agencies that have failed to renew their annual certifications aren't being prevented from continuing to work with existing clients, but can't take on new ones, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Google is now playing matchmaker of sorts, urging agencies to shore up their capabilities by acquiring independent, certified Google partners that could cost tens of millions of dollars, according to these industry insiders.

It seems WPP and Interpublic Group of Cos., in particular, have certification problems with some of their agencies, and have been involved in acquisition talks, according to two sources. A WPP spokesperson declined to comment, and IPG representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The market for Google analytics partners has already been heated thanks to the market’s general appetite for such skills due in part to the impending loss of third-party cookies from Chrome, which ups the value of firms adept at using the new targeting tools under development in Google’s “privacy sandbox.” At least two deals involving Google partners have closed in recent weeks, and another for one of the biggest remaining independents in the group is in the works. Traditional agency holding companies are vying with emerging digital specialty shops, private-equity firms and smaller, tech-focused holding companies from Japan, Europe and South Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Google partners are far from household names, with generally fewer than 150 employees and eight-figure revenue. But they’re commanding multiples ranging from 17 to 22 times cash flow (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), according to Bob Morris, managing partner of Bravery Group. He acted as an advisor for one such firm, Atlanta’s Empirical Path, in a recent deal, and is advising another, Canada’s Napkyn Analytics, in a pending one.

Technically, Google doesn’t decide who buys these analytics shops and isn’t pressuring them to take offers from holding companies, Morris says. But Google has told market participants they may need to pay as much as 25 to 30 times EBITDA for deals, he says, possibly to increase the odds holding companies will make winning bids.

Google declined to comment on its involvement in the mergers and acquisitions process, and holding company representatives declined to comment.

Not all of the big four holding companies appear under pressure to acquire Google partners. Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group weren’t mentioned by sources as having issues with lapsed analytics certifications, and Omnicom actually more than tripled its number of Google analytics certified staff last year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Why Google cares who buys its partners provides a glimpse into the politics of digital analytics, reseller relationships and vulnerabilities, even for the biggest media company on earth.

Holding companies have been complaining to Google that digitally focused players like S4 Capital’s MightyHive (now part of its Media.Monks unit) are using Google partner status as a foot in the door to secure broader media assignments from big clients, say people familiar with the matter. S4 executives declined to comment on this.

Using Google certification as a wedge to develop other business may sound like a good strategy. But Google wants its analytics and reseller certifications used to sell Google media, not to help agencies secure assignments selling other companies’ media. And Google’s involvement in matchmaking indicates concerns that if holding companies find it too hard to get or keep Google certifications, they may shift big clients’ focus and budgets toward other media.

“These deals are very important to Google, and they’re clearly actively participating in the conversations related to them,” Morris says.

Having partners with capabilities to deal with its changing privacy safeguards, likw its Federated Learning of Cohorts and other new targeting approaches, is a priority for Google, he says, in part “because you’re running a risk that people start to shift their ad spend from Google to Facebook.”

Napkyn Analytics of Ottowa, Canada, a firm Bravery Group has been advising on a possible deal, has attracted interest from private-equity firms, digital specialty shops and holding companies, says Chief Operating Officer Nish Patel. But he downplayed any efforts by Google to match Napkyn with any particular buyer. It’s not a foregone conclusion any deal will happen, he says, but Napkyn is listening to overtures after for years rebuffing them.

“I’m not really in a position to comment about what Google’s doing or not doing,” Patel says. “But from our perspective, we haven’t seen a lot of matchmaking. They’ve got an opinion. Sometimes they share it, and sometimes they don’t.”

Google declined to comment on conversations with holding companies, but a spokeswoman says, “We have set a high bar for our expectations on product expertise and implementations,” adding that the Google Marketing Platform Partners team “annually reviews the number of individual certifications each partner maintains to ensure we are working with organizations that uphold their product expertise.”

Napkyn is one of the larger Google analytics partners not already part of a bigger agency or holding company. InfoTrust, which appears to be the biggest remaining independent, has no interest in selling, says CEO Alex Yastrebenetsky. And the dwindling number of available companies could in turn drive up deal prices in months ahead, Morris says.

Despite heated competition for deals in the space, those that have been happening have been done quietly of late, perhaps in part because of the complaints by holding companies to Google.

Momentum, parent company of fast-growing digital media shop PMG, has done recent deals for two Google Marketing Platform partners – Search Discovery (also an Adobe partner) and Empirical Path. But neither deal was announced publicly, outside a LinkedIn post by Search Discovery’s founder Lee Blankenship.

Getting PMG to comment wasn’t easy, but a spokeswoman ultimately said Momentum had made “strategic investments” in the two firms, which will operate separately from PMG. That may help deflect any criticism about PMG using newly acquired Google partners to boost its non-Google media business.

Nevertheless, Momentum appears likely to stay active in the market, having secured $70 million in debt financing July 1, apparently to help fund acquisitions, per deal tracking service Pitchbook, according to Morris. Holding companies and numerous other players are bringing even more to the table.

Given what could be the spiraling cost of buying Google analytics shops in the future, the best deals an agency can make probably involve holding onto certified people they already have.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

