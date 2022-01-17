Half of Twitter users think too much humor from brands feels outdated

Brands on Twitter could be due for a reevaluation of how they interact with fans, especially with regards to the tones they use.

Even though most users describe brand accounts as “playful” and “funny,” one in two people believe an over-reliance on humor can come off as outdated, according to #RealTalk, a new report conducted by Twitter about brand perception on its platform.

The social media giant analyzed 5,000 tweets about brands, from which trends were surveyed and tested on 16,000 users in collaboration with market research company Sparkler. Twitter also teamed with audience intelligence platform Pulsar to scan every tweet from 20 major brands over the past three years. While the report was released last week, the Sparkler survey was conducted between May and June 2021.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The finding that humor can get old should serve as a warning to brands who think good engagement is funny engagement. Just ask Pabst Blue Ribbon, which this month faced backlash after an employee made a series of X-rated tweets mocking Dry January on its official social handle. While the tweets went viral, the brand was clearly unhappy, having quickly deleted most of the evidence as well as issuing an apology for the crass behavior.