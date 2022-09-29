Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How a hard seltzer brand used TikTok and texting to convince retailers it would sell

Nectar relied on a customer-texting strategy to drive awareness
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Post-cookie data glossary—key words and terms marketers need to know
Credit: Nectar

Nectar hard seltzer owes much of its success to TikTok and texting. 

The hard seltzer brand started posting its company phone number on TikTok, asking potential customers to text if they were interested in buying a case. The brand ended up receiving hundreds of responses, which was enough to convince retailers who had previously dismissed the beverage to begin selling it in their stores.   

That was in 2020. The alcoholic beverage space has only become more competitive since then, especially in the once-hot hard seltzer segment which has slowed down of late after countless brands entered the market. Nectar continues to use its direct line to its customer base, which it developed early on, to continue to grow sales. 

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories
Click here

Co-founder Jeremy Kim started with one case of Nectar, going door-to-door to 200 stores in Los Angeles pitching the drink. They all turned him down. Having seen the quick impact TikTok had on the music industry, Kim wondered if the same reach could be achieved for Nectar. In November 2020, he made a video explaining the challenges the company had faced and asked folks to text them if they would be willing to even try the drink.

@nectarseltzer You made this happen!! Grateful to have found this special community 🙌 We are coming to your city soon #nectarhardseltzer #smallbusiness #hardseltzer ♬ original sound - Nectar Seltzer

The response was overwhelming, and eventually helped land Nectar in 1,500 stores including Target, Whole Foods, BevMo and 7-Eleven.

Nectar has kept up the texting, both as a way to find where customers are geographically and for feedback. The brand started its retail journey with one-off “drops.” Kim would make a TikTok video aimed at potential customers in, say, San Diego, and if 300 people texted that they would buy a case of Nectar, the brand would find a local store and convince the retailer to stock the drink. 

As the brand expanded, customers used the number to give product feedback. “Our recipe has drastically improved since the first release,” said Kim. He added that he has seen TikTok comments of early customers who didn’t like the taste, and he encourages them to try the latest flavors.

More from Ad Age
Small businesses on TikTok—5 strategies to go viral
Erika Wheless
Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer
Jade Yan

The alcoholic beverage industry is an increasingly crowded space, and brands are pushing to keep hard seltzer in mind beyond the summer, usually a time associated with the beer alternative. Mtn Dew found a fan to marry the hard seltzer brand in Vegas, and Truly released an ad using fruit flies to plug the brand’s use of real fruit juice. Nectar’s direct line to its fan base has helped put it next to competing cans in 1,500 stores, sell over 2.5 million cans and launch a new passion fruit-orange-guava flavor.

“TikTok is the sole reason for us being here,” Kim said. “Even with the legal hoops of selling alcohol, the last month has driven tremendous e-commerce sales for us, and we’re blowing out of retail because of increased awareness.”

Kim started a new TikTok series for the brand called “Sale or Fail,” which records shoppers in grocery stores trying out the seltzer. Even with just 83,200 TikTok followers, several of the videos have received over a million views. Those face-to-face interactions are earning Nectar more new customers—one free sample at a time.

@nectarseltzer nectar vs IPA... #drink #nectar #seltzer #saleorfail #drinktok #totalwine #tastetest #beer ♬ original sound - Nectar Seltzer
Recent news from Ad Age
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
Parker Herren
Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok
Erika Wheless
U.S. ad spend to top $300 billion for the first time by year’s end, Magna predicts
Ethan Jakob Craft

See America's Hottest Brands

20 brands that are having a moment
Click here

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Post-cookie data glossary—key words and terms marketers need to know

Post-cookie data glossary—key words and terms marketers need to know
A+E Networks launches History Channel NFT Marketplace

A+E Networks launches History Channel NFT Marketplace
Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok

Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok
How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity

How Dove is advocating for female video game character inclusivity
Why Meta is skeptical of data clean rooms

Why Meta is skeptical of data clean rooms
Meta sued for skirting Apple privacy rules to snoop on users

Meta sued for skirting Apple privacy rules to snoop on users
How TikTok is becoming the new testing ground for audio branding

How TikTok is becoming the new testing ground for audio branding
The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now