How a hard seltzer brand used TikTok and texting to convince retailers it would sell

The response was overwhelming, and eventually helped land Nectar in 1,500 stores including Target, Whole Foods, BevMo and 7-Eleven.

Nectar has kept up the texting, both as a way to find where customers are geographically and for feedback. The brand started its retail journey with one-off “drops.” Kim would make a TikTok video aimed at potential customers in, say, San Diego, and if 300 people texted that they would buy a case of Nectar, the brand would find a local store and convince the retailer to stock the drink.

As the brand expanded, customers used the number to give product feedback. “Our recipe has drastically improved since the first release,” said Kim. He added that he has seen TikTok comments of early customers who didn’t like the taste, and he encourages them to try the latest flavors.