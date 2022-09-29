How a hard seltzer brand used TikTok and texting to convince retailers it would sell

Nectar hard seltzer owes much of its success to TikTok and texting.
The hard seltzer brand started posting its company phone number on TikTok, asking potential customers to text if they were interested in buying a case. The brand ended up receiving hundreds of responses, which was enough to convince retailers who had previously dismissed the beverage to begin selling it in their stores.
That was in 2020. The alcoholic beverage space has only become more competitive since then, especially in the once-hot hard seltzer segment which has slowed down of late after countless brands entered the market. Nectar continues to use its direct line to its customer base, which it developed early on, to continue to grow sales.