Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

HomeGoods, after opening 820 stores, finally launches a website

The late move underscores the reluctance of parent company TJX Cos., which also owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to embrace e-commerce
Published on September 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch it, tweet it, meme it: How people consume TV now
20210928_homeGoods_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

HomeGoods has finally gone online as the ubiquitous retailer looks beyond brick-and-mortar at a time of soaring e-commerce demand.

The discount home-decor chain began offering items including bedding, kitchen goods and seasonal products on its website Tuesday. HomeGoods said it sees the e-commerce store as a complement to its network of more than 820 physical locations.

The late launch underscores the reluctance of parent company TJX Cos., which also owns off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to embrace e-commerce, preferring instead to highlight the “treasure hunt” experience for customers inside stores. Marshalls only went online in 2019, while T.J. Maxx gained a website in 2013.

More from Ad Age
TikTok focuses on brand safety and shopping ahead of the holidays
Erika Wheless
'Ted Lasso' ad creator tells the origin story of the Emmy-winning character
Guy Barnett
The agency behind that funeral home anti-vaccination ad
Brian Bonilla

At the outset of the pandemic, TJX not only shut down its more than 4,500 stores worldwide, but also halted online operations for months. CEO Ernie Herrman said at the time that the retail giant would “not look to e-commerce as our major leveraging point to get us through COVID and out the other side.”

Since then, many retailers have seen online sales soar while new coronavirus outbreaks keep some customers away from physical stores.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TikTok focuses on brand safety and shopping ahead of the holidays

TikTok focuses on brand safety and shopping ahead of the holidays

Facebook assures agencies that brand safety data is reliable

Facebook assures agencies that brand safety data is reliable
YouTube CEO says the platform is ‘valuable’ for teens’ mental health

YouTube CEO says the platform is ‘valuable’ for teens’ mental health
Instagram pauses work on kids site after controversy

Instagram pauses work on kids site after controversy
Roblox adds Listening Parties, extending the reach musicians can have on its platform

Roblox adds Listening Parties, extending the reach musicians can have on its platform
How Amazon restricts access to data from connected TV apps

How Amazon restricts access to data from connected TV apps
Twitter jumps into the NFT conversation and starts accepting Bitcoin

Twitter jumps into the NFT conversation and starts accepting Bitcoin
Pinterest makes recipe pins shoppable in deal with Albertsons

Pinterest makes recipe pins shoppable in deal with Albertsons