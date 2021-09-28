HomeGoods, after opening 820 stores, finally launches a website

HomeGoods has finally gone online as the ubiquitous retailer looks beyond brick-and-mortar at a time of soaring e-commerce demand.

The discount home-decor chain began offering items including bedding, kitchen goods and seasonal products on its website Tuesday. HomeGoods said it sees the e-commerce store as a complement to its network of more than 820 physical locations.

The late launch underscores the reluctance of parent company TJX Cos., which also owns off-price retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to embrace e-commerce, preferring instead to highlight the “treasure hunt” experience for customers inside stores. Marshalls only went online in 2019, while T.J. Maxx gained a website in 2013.