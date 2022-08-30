How Bored Ape Yacht Club is building a metaverse out of its brand identity

Users’ rights is another important theme to the BAYC brand, and one that Yuga intends to port over to Otherside. BAYC holders have full intellectual property rights over their NFTs, meaning they can commercialize them in ways that most other collections prohibit, such as for limited-edition M&Ms or tech accessories or even a Bored Ape-themed restaurant.

In a virtual setting, this freedom lends itself to the capacity for open-building, said Aronow. Users will not only be able to create worlds within Otherside, but also own the land and the experiences belonging to those worlds, leading to monetization of their efforts.

“The metaverse in general is the furthest extension of where we can take ideas that we've been playing with the Bored Ape Yacht Club,” he said. “It’s taking that model of digital ownership to the furthest extent that the internet is capable of.”

‘Community in tow’

By virtue of Otherside’s reliance on its users’ creations, the space as a whole will be developed by the community, as opposed to Yuga alone.

“Traditionally, when you think about a game or even a gaming platform, you'll get a teaser then you have to wait a few years to hear anything else about what's going on,” said Aronow. “That's completely opposite of what we're doing. Otherside is genuinely being built with the community in tow. We're not going to hide away for years while we build on this thing.”

This rationale encapsulates the idea of the open film set, which deconstructs the typical notion of a brand as provider and user as consumer. Marketers are already experimenting with Web3 tools that enable a similar kind of collaboration, such as through decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Expanding this approach to the development of an entire metaverse experience is how Yuga aims to drive engagement from the start.