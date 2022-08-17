Crypto brands perform surprisingly well in brand intimacy report

This is the first year that MBLM included crypto in its annual report, a decision that managing partner Mario Natarelli attributed to the industry’s explosive growth.

“We were trying to imagine another emerging industry and its relative performance, and the only one we could think of is social and apps, and that's a 10 or 15-year-old story,” he said. “Even still, those brands don't perform to the level of crypto brands.”

Crypto's performance in the report may come as a suprise given its many controversies, bad actors and lack of mainstream adoption. It is possible that these realities have had an inverse effect on core crypto enthusiasts, bolstering their conviction in the space the more that others denounce it.

It remains to be seen, however, how the intimacy of crypto brands will change during the crypto winter, or downturn in the market. MBLM’s study covers data only from January to October 2021, ending when the prices of crypto assets were still rising to record highs. Beginning in mid-November, those prices began to drop, and have since led to the loss of well over half of the industry’s overall market cap.