Crypto brands perform surprisingly well in brand intimacy report

The crypto industry ranked eighth in terms of its emotional bond with consumers, according to marketing agency MBLM’s 2022 “Brand Intimacy” report. The report featured 19 industries, including fast food, beauty and travel—all of which crypto outperformed.
MBLM also ranked 600 brands within these industries by the same criteria. Blockchain network Cardano won out among crypto brands at number 26—between Ford and Nestlé. Bitcoin came in at number 30, and blockchain networks Polkadot and Ethereum ranked 111 and 120, respectively. Only two exchanges made the list: Uniswap at 261 and Binance at 287.