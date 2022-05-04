Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How the metaverse will drive the market for virtual work tools to $22 billion by 2030

The pandemic coupled with a growing interest in the metaverse is creating a boon for new ways for employees to interact
By Asa Hiken. Published on May 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
The power of programmatic
Credit: iStock

The development of the metaverse is expected to grow the market for digital collaboration tools to $22 billion by 2030, according to a new report by technology intelligence firm ABI Research.

There's a growing appetite for digital and virtual technology—many of which are being developed due to interest in the metaverse— that allow employees to interact, a phenomenon called "immersive collaboration." According to the ABI, the immersive market’s growth will eventually account for 35% of the total collaboration market, which extends beyond digital and virtual to include tech such as software and services and hardware.

Register for upcoming Ad Age events

ABI’s report focuses on the duration of time in which the metaverse is being developed (referred to as the “build-up” period), as opposed to a future in which the metaverse is fully established. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has said that his company’s vision for the metaverse will likely not come to fruition until the next decade. Certain technological and behavioral transformations will therefore need to occur in the meantime, Michael Inouye, metaverse markets and technologies principal analyst at ABI Research, said in a statement.

Read more: Metaverse glossary for brands

Many of these tools are already becoming more popular, in part due to the rise of work flexibility and hybrid office modesl, as a result of the pandemic. The expansion of video-enabled meeting spaces, normalization of virtual communications, movement of workflows to the cloud and the growing presence of immersive technology, such as avatars, are all tools that are fueling work collaboration in the metaverse.

More metaverse news
Fidelity enters the metaverse with financial education
Asa Hiken
Inside Mediahub’s metaverse office plans
Brian Bonilla
Most consumers worry the metaverse may lead them to lose touch with reality
Asa Hiken

The enterprise space is paving a clearer path toward the metaverse than the consumer space, according to ABI’s report. For example, the concept of interoperability—a tenet of Web3 in which users can freely move their avatars and assets between applications—could pose significant improvements in workflow efficiencies. 

In the ad world, agencies have been one of the more active groups in acquiring virtual land in platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox in an effort to familiarize clients with these spaces. Mediahub opened an office in Decentraland not only to help clients, but also to recruit talent. As metaverse assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) become more commonplace, their use cases on the enterprise side will be further developed. 

Finally, the ABI specified that the arrival of smart glasses will propel adoption of metaverse tools for both the enterprise and consumer spaces. While Google’s product, Google Glass, has been around since 2014, there remains hesitancy toward buying and using virtual headwear. Meta is hoping to change this by positioning its Oculus product as a key part of its metaverse plans, and Snap is also developing a pair of augmented reality spectacles. Considering people are more comfortable with metaverse tech that ties back to the real world, such as through AR or VR, these types of products could see major development over the next several years.

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How drone racing used TikTok to find its fan base

How drone racing used TikTok to find its fan base

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing
Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers

Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers
Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands

Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands
Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow

Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow
Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce

Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce

Twitter revenue misses estimates as Elon Musk is poised to take control

Twitter revenue misses estimates as Elon Musk is poised to take control
Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know

Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know