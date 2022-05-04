How the metaverse will drive the market for virtual work tools to $22 billion by 2030

The enterprise space is paving a clearer path toward the metaverse than the consumer space, according to ABI’s report. For example, the concept of interoperability—a tenet of Web3 in which users can freely move their avatars and assets between applications—could pose significant improvements in workflow efficiencies.

In the ad world, agencies have been one of the more active groups in acquiring virtual land in platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox in an effort to familiarize clients with these spaces. Mediahub opened an office in Decentraland not only to help clients, but also to recruit talent. As metaverse assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) become more commonplace, their use cases on the enterprise side will be further developed.

Finally, the ABI specified that the arrival of smart glasses will propel adoption of metaverse tools for both the enterprise and consumer spaces. While Google’s product, Google Glass, has been around since 2014, there remains hesitancy toward buying and using virtual headwear. Meta is hoping to change this by positioning its Oculus product as a key part of its metaverse plans, and Snap is also developing a pair of augmented reality spectacles. Considering people are more comfortable with metaverse tech that ties back to the real world, such as through AR or VR, these types of products could see major development over the next several years.