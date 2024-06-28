How social media warning labels could upend digital advertising—marketing experts react

A significant decrease in social media usage could prompt certain brands to downsize their social media strategies, said Anna Covert, co-founder of digital marketing firm Covert Communications. These would most likely be marketers whose revenue does not rely heavily on social media engagement, Covert said. Retailers, however, would stay the course given the role that social platforms play for consumers for discovering products, shopping and communicating with a brand.

More troubling for marketers is the possibility that labels could be expanded to ads placed in social media environments, Covert said. Murthy did not mention ads in his opinion piece, but such a move has precedent. In 1964, following a publication from the U.S. surgeon general that smoking was harmful, the FTC announced that warning labels would be required on cigarette packaging. Six months later, those labels were expanded to cigarette advertising.

Murthy alluded to the efficacy of these labels on tobacco products in changing user behavior when arguing for similar messaging on social media platforms. Should the labels be brought to ads, Covert warned that brands will have an even harder time engaging with young users, regardless of whether those ads are static placements or videos.

“It’s a major concern because how can you tell your brand message with a tiny bit of space and only 10 seconds?” she said.

Another potential issue depends on how a warning label would be implemented. Katelyn MacKay, CEO of social media management company Planoly, wonders whether users would see a label every time they enter a platform, or rather only upon interacting with content deemed harmful. Labeling tools, such as those that attempt to identify AI-generated content, are known to mess up; just this week, photographers accused Meta of doling out AI labels to their real images, per TechCrunch. If marketers’ ads become the object of flagging, confusion could arise.

“Is it only for teens, or everyone? Even the [warning label’s] goal could go a lot of different ways,” MacKay said.