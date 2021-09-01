Hyundai enters the metaverse to connect with Gen Z

Hyundai is driving into the metaverse. The automaker created a "Hyundai Mobility Adventure" on Roblox, a game aimed at connecting with younger audiences, allowing them to take virtual test drives.

“To build innovative relationships with young people, we will strengthen our virtual customer experience content for familiarizing them with Hyundai Motor’s new vehicles and future mobility solutions on Hyundai Mobility Adventure, one of our next-generation CX platforms,” said Thomas Schemera, global CMO, exec VP, and head of the customer experience division at Hyundai. “We plan to continue to use the metaverse platform for communication of Hyundai Motor’s new vehicles and future mobility solutions.”

The metaverse is a collection of digital worlds that allows users to interact via avatars, similar to a video game, across digital worlds. For example, a user could bring a Fortnite skin into the world of Minecraft. This interoperability of the platforms and avatars gives brands more creative flexibility, and is largely a way to connect with the predominant users of the metaverse - Gen Z.