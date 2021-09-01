Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Hyundai enters the metaverse to connect with Gen Z

Car maker's Roblox game allows users to test drive cars virtually
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 01, 2021.
Credit: Hyundai and Roblox

Hyundai is driving into the metaverse. The automaker created a "Hyundai Mobility Adventure" on Roblox, a game aimed at connecting with younger audiences, allowing them to take virtual test drives. 

“To build innovative relationships with young people, we will strengthen our virtual customer experience content for familiarizing them with Hyundai Motor’s new vehicles and future mobility solutions on Hyundai Mobility Adventure, one of our next-generation CX platforms,” said Thomas Schemera, global CMO, exec VP, and head of the customer experience division at Hyundai. “We plan to continue to use the metaverse platform for communication of Hyundai Motor’s new vehicles and future mobility solutions.”

The metaverse is a collection of digital worlds that allows users to interact via avatars, similar to a video game, across digital worlds. For example, a user could bring a Fortnite skin into the world of Minecraft. This interoperability of the platforms and avatars gives brands more creative flexibility, and is largely a way to connect with the predominant users of the metaverse - Gen Z.

This is the latest effort by Hyundai to connect with younger audiences: In February 2020, the automaker launched a global campaign featuring BTS, a K-pop boy band with a devoted following. 

"Hyundai Mobility Adventure" will feature five theme parks that players can move between. Festival Square is a central base camp; Future Mobility City is an “ultramodern metropolis;” a minimalist Eco-forest, Racing Park; and a Smart Tech Campus that allows users to replicate the experiences of engineers and designers. Only the Festival Square and the Future Mobility City will be open for the beta, with the other locations opening later this year.

Through the open beta service, users can submit feedback via various channels, then Hyundai Motor will review and incorporate the feedback to improve the quality of the virtual experiences in the official version slated for launch in October.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social platforms’ advertising and product updates. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

