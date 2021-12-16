Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

IAB cozies up to agencies, granting them general membership

Agency groups will now have a seat on the trade group’s board, among other opportunities
By Asa Hiken. Published on December 16, 2021.
How the biggest ad tech trends affected marketers in 2021
20211227_IAB_3x2.jpg

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) today announced it is expanding its general membership to include advertising and media agencies. The move grants agencies a slate of new abilities inside the trade group, including voting board representation, leadership across IAB’s agenda-setting subsidiary units—called centers of excellence—and access to legal and public policy resources.

Agencies will now hold equal standing as other stakeholders in the digital economy, including media companies, brands and technology firms that sell, deliver and optimize digital ad marketing campaigns. The title of associate member, which agencies previously held, will be dissolved.

The decision to give agencies full membership access comes as the organization tackles a wide range of consequential issues, from devising privacy-compliant data practices to fostering a safe future for emerging forms of digital marketing. These challenges affect members of every corner of the ad world—from publishers to brands to ad tech companies—which is why the IAB is now asking for all hands on deck.

“You can't have a big tent organization without everyone being in the tent,” said David Cohen, CEO of IAB.

Previously, agencies were limited as associate members, in which they were allowed to participate in IAB activities but without any substantial power. 

“To be part of a standards body, but not have equal rights meant that you were asking one constituent group to just observe the decision-making of another group,” said Kirk McDonald, North America CEO of GroupM. 

With their new status, particularly as representatives on the voting board, agencies will now have an equal say in how to guide the direction of the organization. Agencies and holding companies like GroupM, Dentsu Media, Havas Media Group and others have already applied to be general members.

The IAB serves an important role not only in setting an agenda for the ad industry, but also in acting upon that agenda with concrete standards.

The IAB Tech Lab, for example, developed in October an advertising ID program that seeks to label the many new tracking IDs in the programmatic landscape. As the death of third-party cookies looms, ad networks and publishers are adopting more and more IDs, which makes the protocol a valuable means of organization across the ad space. 

Going forward, agencies will be able to come to the table on more privacy-related topics, as well as other areas within the IAB's centers of excellence, such as augmented/virtual reality, gaming and commerce.

“Our board saw the value of having agencies in the room because the conversations that we're having now are terribly complex, and they require each part of the ecosystem to weigh in,” said Cohen.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

