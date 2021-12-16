IAB cozies up to agencies, granting them general membership

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) today announced it is expanding its general membership to include advertising and media agencies. The move grants agencies a slate of new abilities inside the trade group, including voting board representation, leadership across IAB’s agenda-setting subsidiary units—called centers of excellence—and access to legal and public policy resources.

Agencies will now hold equal standing as other stakeholders in the digital economy, including media companies, brands and technology firms that sell, deliver and optimize digital ad marketing campaigns. The title of associate member, which agencies previously held, will be dissolved.

The decision to give agencies full membership access comes as the organization tackles a wide range of consequential issues, from devising privacy-compliant data practices to fostering a safe future for emerging forms of digital marketing. These challenges affect members of every corner of the ad world—from publishers to brands to ad tech companies—which is why the IAB is now asking for all hands on deck.

“You can't have a big tent organization without everyone being in the tent,” said David Cohen, CEO of IAB.

Previously, agencies were limited as associate members, in which they were allowed to participate in IAB activities but without any substantial power.