iHeartMedia eyes metaverse advertising with Super League Gaming partnership

Tie-up opens ad opportunities on Roblox and Minecraft to iHeart’s brand partners
By Asa Hiken. Published on March 30, 2022.
Wendy's opens metaverse restaurant in Meta's Horizon Worlds
IHeartMedia is teaming with esports organization Super League Gaming to offer metaverse ad opportunities for brands looking to court younger, digitally minded consumers.

The partnership will primarily serve iHeartMedia’s brand partners in Roblox and Minecraft, where Super League maintains ad tech solutions and creator networks. The esports company last year bought Bloxbiz, a platform that displays in-game ads in Roblox, such as on virtual billboards and the sides of buildings. Roblox has become the go-to metaverse destination for advertisers thanks to its near-50 million monthly users and open landscape where brands can build themed worlds to interact with players.

Metaverse and Web3 glossary—key words and terms brands need to know

Super League also owns Minehut, a community on Minecraft that provides unlimited, free server hosting. Minecraft, owned by Microsoft, has been a favorite among young gamers for years, and has recently attracted brand activations from Lacoste and Dawn.

Beyond selling Super League’s ad inventory to advertisers, iHeartMedia will utilize the esports company’s guidance and resources for its own metaverse plans, specifically its “iHeartLand” virtual spaces. It will also help to distribute Super League’s new 3D and non-player character (NPC) ad units. State Farm used an NPC last fall to bring its Jake spokescharacter to the NBA2K video game.

IHeartMedia’s push toward the metaverse perhaps signals how digital and audio technology are intertwining to create immersive offerings for users. Concerts from high-profile artists have been hosted in Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft, and music NFTs are increasingly seeing attention from musicians looking to better monetize their work. 

In addition to NFTs, marketing-meets-gaming activations continue to be a popular strategy for brands interested in the metaverse. Both Wendy’s and Jose Cuervo announced themed worlds this week, and a host of other brands are filing trademarks to deliver their services in virtual spaces.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

