iHeartMedia eyes metaverse advertising with Super League Gaming partnership

IHeartMedia is teaming with esports organization Super League Gaming to offer metaverse ad opportunities for brands looking to court younger, digitally minded consumers.

The partnership will primarily serve iHeartMedia’s brand partners in Roblox and Minecraft, where Super League maintains ad tech solutions and creator networks. The esports company last year bought Bloxbiz, a platform that displays in-game ads in Roblox, such as on virtual billboards and the sides of buildings. Roblox has become the go-to metaverse destination for advertisers thanks to its near-50 million monthly users and open landscape where brands can build themed worlds to interact with players.

Super League also owns Minehut, a community on Minecraft that provides unlimited, free server hosting. Minecraft, owned by Microsoft, has been a favorite among young gamers for years, and has recently attracted brand activations from Lacoste and Dawn.

Beyond selling Super League’s ad inventory to advertisers, iHeartMedia will utilize the esports company’s guidance and resources for its own metaverse plans, specifically its “iHeartLand” virtual spaces. It will also help to distribute Super League’s new 3D and non-player character (NPC) ad units. State Farm used an NPC last fall to bring its Jake spokescharacter to the NBA2K video game.