Instacart’s biggest brand campaign features Lizzo’s grocery order

The campaign was created by Instacart’s in-house marketing team in partnership with agencies Droga5 and Mayflower. Sam Brown of Imperial Woodpecker directed it.

Lizzo’s cart will be the first available on the app and includes her preferred groceries such as vegan Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Takis, Oreos, Impossible Burgers and Skittles. Other carts from influencers including The Old Gays, as well as retail partners, will roll out in the coming months.

Instacart seems to be doubling down on what resonates with younger consumers. The app recently partnered with streetwear designer Anwar Carrots on a tote bag, water bottle, long sleeve tee-shirt and bucket hat for its ten-year anniversary. The products were sold exclusively on the live shopping app NTWRK.

The "Cart" idea is reminiscent of McDonald’s "Famous Orders" campaign around celebrity meals, highlighting the go-to menu items of Travis Scott, J Balvin, Saweetie and BTS. The collabs have helped McDonald’s connect to younger fans and successfully drove sales.

The campaign will also have a Snapchat element that will invite users to compete with their friends in an Instacart lens game challenging them to catch falling snacks from Lizzo’s cart into their own.