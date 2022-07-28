Instagram's TikTok-like changes don't annoy advertisers like they do the Kardashians

Editor's note: Following the publication of this article, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told Verge that the platform would phase out testing full-screen photos and videos, and reduce the number of recommended posts in the app in response to user backlash. He said these decisions were not permanent.

It’s clear that a lot of everyday Instagram users—and the Kardashians—aren't pleased with the platform trying to copy TikTok, especially after reading the comments under Instagram’s Adam Mosseri’s Twitter post. But advertisers are much more eager for the video elements Instagram has been leaning into that give it a more TikTok-feel.

TikTok has proved that short video content is popular, so other platforms like Instagram and YouTube have copied this trend, pushing Reels and Shorts, respectively, and making home feeds more video-focused. But even though videos may not be why Instagram’s users joined the platform—and despite the complaints that have risen in recent days—it seems video is here to stay.

“Currently, none of our campaigns are photo-only,” said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of Obviously, an influencer agency. “Video is just so much more compelling for ads and driving action.” Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, said he is seeing a similar trend, with 80% of the company’s Fortune 1000 campaigns being video-first.