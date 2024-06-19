Why an AI marketing platform hired its first CMO

So who would you say specifically is Jasper’s audience at the moment?

Jasper is focused on larger organizations with larger marketing teams. Both B2B and B2C customers are getting great value out of Jasper, but I think our focus is really on empowering companies to adopt AI at scale across marketing teams.

You mentioned building a brand will be one of your priorities—what does that look like for an AI developer like Jasper?

Whether you like it or not, if you’re a big technology company, you have a brand. So what we’re going to do moving forward is be intentional about creating that brand through education and thought leadership, through changing some of the perceptions that might exist about Jasper and making sure they’re the right perceptions. Especially in AI, a lot of people are saying the same thing, and it’s creating a lot of noise. So it’s important for these tech companies to be able to cut through that noise in a really crisp and clear way.

What is that ‘same thing’ people are saying about AI, and what is your response?

Right now, Jasper is seen as a point solution for a very specific marketing use case, such as a person who wants to create a blog post. But it can be a lot more. If you’re a CMO, and you’re thinking, “I need to get my whole team to adopt AI, to scale, to transform the way that we’re doing our marketing today, to do it more intelligently,” I think Jasper’s really well positioned to become that.

What other myths about AI do you need to dispel?

We’ve talked a lot about the “Is this going to take my job?” myth. Marketing isn’t customer service. We’re already stretched thin and need head count. And so I think what AI enables is to be a force multiplier, to help you work smarter with the same amount of heads. [Fear of job replacement] is a common thing that we’re going to have to dispel, certainly, in some of our messaging and the content that we put out there.

Perplexity, which is an AI chatbot provider, aired its first paid marketing campaign last week. Is running ads part of Jasper’s brand-building plan?

We run ads, we do a lot of performance marketing. And absolutely, we want to run a brand campaign and we’ll be putting out ads in the way that you’re referring to, a la Perplexity.

What’s most daunting to you as an incoming CMO at a pure AI company?

I think probably the most daunting thing is just that the market is changing so quickly. It really changes from week to week, even sometimes day to day. There’s this need for speed where you’ve got to get to market the fastest. You’ve got to predict what’s going to happen as best as possible. So I think that the unknown unknowns are the most daunting.