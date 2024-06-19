Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Why an AI marketing platform hired its first CMO

Jasper’s Loreal Lynch talks about brand building for AI startups
By Asa Hiken. Published on June 19, 2024.
Loreal Lynch most recently served as global head of campaigns at fintech firm Stripe and previously held VP-level marketing roles at Salesforce.

Credit: Jasper

Nearly two years before OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, Jasper launched as an application built on top of the chatbot’s then-foundational large language model, GPT-3. The platform was designed specifically for marketers and has since grown from a small-time ad copy assistant to a full workflow copilot used by more than 100,000 companies. 

Now, after helping chief marketing officers integrate AI into their businesses, Jasper has hired a CMO of its own. Jasper this week announced that Loreal Lynch, who most recently served as global head of campaigns at fintech firm Stripe and previously held VP-level marketing roles at Salesforce, has joined as its CMO.

Lynch is in rare company as CMO of an AI startup, rarer yet as one at an AI startup specializing in marketing services. And in a market now saturated with firms claiming transformation at the hands of generative AI, Jasper is looking to stand out from the crowd and is reaching into the classic marketing playbook to make that happen.

Ad Age spoke with Lynch about her priorities at Jasper, how AI developers can build their brands and the importance of dispelling myths in this particularly noisy space.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

How did Jasper get to the point of needing a CMO?

A lot of the company’s growth has been with prosumers—individuals within marketing organizations who wanted to kick the tires on AI and see what they could do with it. But Jasper is at this inflection point where rather than individuals, it’s teams that are starting to adopt AI at scale. That requires a different motion when it comes to marketing and customer acquisition, and being able to articulate a value proposition. 

There are a lot more players in the space that have come up in the last two years, and so I think also building a brand is important. Jasper is in the unique position with this CMO hire to be able to start to articulate the value of AI and do a lot of education in the market on what AI can do to help marketers.

So who would you say specifically is Jasper’s audience at the moment?

Jasper is focused on larger organizations with larger marketing teams. Both B2B and B2C customers are getting great value out of Jasper, but I think our focus is really on empowering companies to adopt AI at scale across marketing teams.

You mentioned building a brand will be one of your priorities—what does that look like for an AI developer like Jasper?

Whether you like it or not, if you’re a big technology company, you have a brand. So what we’re going to do moving forward is be intentional about creating that brand through education and thought leadership, through changing some of the perceptions that might exist about Jasper and making sure they’re the right perceptions. Especially in AI, a lot of people are saying the same thing, and it’s creating a lot of noise. So it’s important for these tech companies to be able to cut through that noise in a really crisp and clear way.

What is that ‘same thing’ people are saying about AI, and what is your response?

Right now, Jasper is seen as a point solution for a very specific marketing use case, such as a person who wants to create a blog post. But it can be a lot more. If you’re a CMO, and you’re thinking, “I need to get my whole team to adopt AI, to scale, to transform the way that we’re doing our marketing today, to do it more intelligently,” I think Jasper’s really well positioned to become that.

What other myths about AI do you need to dispel?

We’ve talked a lot about the “Is this going to take my job?” myth. Marketing isn’t customer service. We’re already stretched thin and need head count. And so I think what AI enables is to be a force multiplier, to help you work smarter with the same amount of heads. [Fear of job replacement] is a common thing that we’re going to have to dispel, certainly, in some of our messaging and the content that we put out there.

Perplexity, which is an AI chatbot provider, aired its first paid marketing campaign last week. Is running ads part of Jasper’s brand-building plan?

We run ads, we do a lot of performance marketing. And absolutely, we want to run a brand campaign and we’ll be putting out ads in the way that you’re referring to, a la Perplexity.

What’s most daunting to you as an incoming CMO at a pure AI company?

I think probably the most daunting thing is just that the market is changing so quickly. It really changes from week to week, even sometimes day to day. There’s this need for speed where you’ve got to get to market the fastest. You’ve got to predict what’s going to happen as best as possible. So I think that the unknown unknowns are the most daunting.

