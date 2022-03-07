Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age metaverse event is Thursday

Don't miss Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse on Thursday, March 10, a livestream examining how brands can play in virtual worlds.
The event will feature conversations with brand marketers, agency leaders and tech execs, diving into:
- What's next in virtual goods and shopping experiences
- How Meta is bringing brands and advertisers on board with its new virtual vision
- The top dangers to brands and consumers in Web3
- The next phase of NFT marketing and how marketers are looking to enter the space authentically
RSVP now for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.