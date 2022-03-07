Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age metaverse event is Thursday

The virtual Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse event is March 10
Published on March 07, 2022.
Why first-party data is not a cure-all for the loss of cookies
Credit: Chipotle

Don't miss Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse on Thursday, March 10, a livestream examining how brands can play in virtual worlds.

The event will feature conversations with brand marketers, agency leaders and tech execs, diving into:

  • What's next in virtual goods and shopping experiences
  • How Meta is bringing brands and advertisers on board with its new virtual vision
  • The top dangers to brands and consumers in Web3
  • The next phase of NFT marketing and how marketers are looking to enter the space authentically

RSVP now for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.

More Web3 coverage
Most consumers worry the metaverse may lead them to lose touch with reality
Asa Hiken
Why brands are buying land in the metaverse—and how they’re doing it
Asa Hiken
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Ad Age Staff
Brands that have filed metaverse trademarks—and what it all means
Yadira Gonzalez

Confirmed speakers include:
Salah Zalatimo, CEO, Voice
Albert Thompson, managing director of digital innovation, Walton Isaacson
Caty Tedman, head of partnerships, Dapper Labs
David Roter, VP of global agency partnerships, Snap
Mathieu Nouzareth, chief strategy officer, The Sandbox
Laura Mignott, global chief experience officer, VMLY&R Commerce
Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of global business group, Meta
Danisha Lomax, senior VP, national paid social lead and head of media, Digitas
Tressie Lieberman, VP of digital marketing and off-premise, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Rohaina Hassan, lead producer, Bitski
Spencer Gordon, VP of digital and DraftLine, Anheuser-Busch
Esther Crawford, product lead for creators, Twitter
Margarita Arriagada, founder, Valdé Beauty
Avery Akkineni, president, VaynerNFT

