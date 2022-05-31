L'Oréal's NYX joins DEI metaverse experience on The Sandbox

A total of 8,430 tokens will go on sale starting June 17. Players will be able to use the traits in their metaverse avatars once they buy them. NYX will donate all proceeds from the sale—an expected $50,000—to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

With help from game studio Hermit Crab, POC Lab has designed the “Valley of Belonging” to be a place where all users feel comfortable being themselves. The world will include non-player characters (NPCs) including drag queens as well as avatars in wheelchairs.

POC Lab was given the land for the project by The Sandbox, as part of the platform's Game Maker Fund, in collaboration with Hermit Crab.



The metaverse is still years from full development, and issues relating to inequity and lack of brand safety have already emerged on various platforms. From virtual groping in Meta’s Horizon Worlds to raunchy strip clubs in VRChat, the dangers that brands must be aware of mirror those they’ve had to deal with on the current iteration of the internet, also known as Web2.

Brands may also need to take another look at the popularity of metaverse platforms. As of last week, plots of land on The Sandbox were selling for roughly a third of what they cost only a few months ago—a result of a greater downturn in the NFT and crypto markets.

Despite not yet fully being open to the public, The Sandbox has partnered with and sold land to a slew of brands, including Adidas, Gucci and Atari. The platform plans to open its third alpha test for select users shortly after its “Belonging Week.”