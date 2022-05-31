L'Oréal's NYX joins DEI metaverse experience on The Sandbox

NYX Cosmetics is the first brand to sign on to a new diversity, equity and inclusion-focused activation that will live in The Sandbox, a metaverse platform where brands can inhabit virtual land and create experiences for users.
Dubbed the “Valley of Belonging,” the experience seeks to be a hub of inclusivity where brands can build projects that drive cultural awareness and education. It will launch on June 24th, in tandem with Pride Month and during The Sandbox’s “Belonging Week,” during which the platform will celebrate a vision for an equitable Web3. The metaverse hub is a collaboration between The Sandbox and People of Crypto Lab (POC), an organization focused on developing inclusivity in Web3 spaces.
"This is a long-term partnership," wrote Akbar Hamid, co-founder of POC Lab, in an email. "It starts with The Sandbox but will continue on to other virtual worlds."
NYX Cosmetics, a L'Oréal brand, and POC Lab will drop an NFT collection of diverse traits for avatars, which are the personas players adopt in the metaverse. The collection features makeup looks that will incorporate a multitude of skin shades, ethnicities, sexual orientations and gender identifications, as a way to highlight that makeup serves people of all identities.