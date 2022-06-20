Cannes in the metaverse—why McCann is building a virtual gallery for the Croisette

While the rest of ad land settles into life on the French Riviera at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, McCann Worldgroup is bringing the event to another realm: the metaverse.

The agency unveiled today “MWverse,” a virtual gallery that will house McCann’s most memorable ad campaigns of the year. During Cannes, guests will be able to access 10 rooms, each dedicated to one campaign, revealing a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the ads and pre-taped discussions by leaders of their creative teams, who will appear as virtual avatars.

McCann will still have a physical presence at Cannes, with several of its ads up for awards. But the “MWverse” is meant for the majority of people who are unable to attend the festival in person, be it a marketer or member of the general public. Access to the gallery is free and requires only a desktop, phone or tablet (in comparison, the lowest-tier ticket for Cannes is roughly $3,855).

“We want to celebrate and democratize creativity, and we want to use the power of Web3 and the metaverse to bring this vision to life,” said Elav Horwitz, senior VP of global innovation and creative partnerships at McCann Worldgroup.