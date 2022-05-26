Meta slams Apple in anti-tracking airing of grievances

Meta has been vocal in its opposition to Apple, especially since the iPhone maker implemented anti-tracking protocols into the mobile app ecosystem. Last year, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework [ATT] disrupted the mobile ad industry by requiring app developers to get direct permission from consumers to collect data about their web habits. Apple has been making these changes in the name of privacy, but rivals like Meta claim the move gave an advantage to Apple’s businesses, including ad sales. Apple has never been a significant player in advertising, but since it instituted anti-tracking, it also has started to develop its own ad tools to serve brands and developers.

“Apple’s ads business has already witnessed ‘explosive growth’ as ATT has hobbled its competitors,” Meta said in its note to the NTIA.

Apple responded to Meta’s opinion on the app ecosystem, calling the App Store an “unprecedented engine of growth.” In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said that "Apple believes in vibrant and competitive markets and through the App Store, we’ve helped millions of developers around the world turn their brightest ideas into apps that change the world. Today, third-party apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, are among the most popular apps on the App Store. We have every interest in supporting a robust developer community.”

Apple also defended its iPhone software policies on the grounds of privacy. “We believe that a user’s data belongs to them and they should get to decide whether to share their data and with whom,” the spokesperson said. “App Tracking Transparency gives users the choice whether or not they want to allow apps to track them by linking their information with data from third parties for the purpose of advertising, or sharing their information with data brokers. These rules apply equally to all developers, including Apple.”

Related: See Apple's latest iPhone privacy ad

The executive branch, with the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, has been investigating competition throughout the internet ecosystem. Meta is under scrutiny for alleged anti-competitive practices in social media. The Justice Department is looking into Google’s hold on the internet ad markets. And there have been rumblings of anti-trust action against Apple.

It’s unclear whether Meta will command much sympathy with its position, but there have been independent developers and smaller companies caught in Apple’s grip, too. App developers, especially ones that rely on advertising, have seen declines in revenue.

Gaming app developers have also criticized Apple for its App Store fees. In 2020, Epic Games, the maker of “Fortnite,” sued Apple over its App Store fees and policies. Apple has always said that its fees help to maintain innovative devices and software, and that its policies are meant to keep its devices secure.