Most consumers want ‘privacy guaranteed’ seals on digital ads, study finds

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of consumers say they would like digital ads to contain visible seals guaranteeing that brands are not tracking them, according to a study released today by ad tech company Perion.
Even more respondents—87%— said they have noticed when an advertisement tracks them. And nearly half of respondents have issues with tracking: 46% find it suspicious, 41% think it is creepy and 40% are annoyed by it.
“Currently, consumers have no ability to know in advance if they are being targeted. Our survey demonstrated that people truly want this capability,” Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion, said in a statement.
The uncertainty over which ads are tracking consumers and what exactly they’re after has led to a general distrust in digital advertising and explains consumers’ desire for a seal that would guarantee protection.
“We're seeing so much knowledge on the part of consumers—some of it could be from what they hear, some of it could be from what they experience, but they're not forgetting about it,” said Laura Salant, chief storyteller at Undertone, a subsidiary of Perion.
The study, conducted in November by online market research firm Lucid, surveyed 1,000 U.S. participants ranging from 18 to 70 years old.
