Netflix adds millions of subscribers in Asia and Europe, thanks to 'Squid Game'​​​​

Asia and Europe supplied most of the growth. Netflix added almost 4 million customers in those areas. Asia has been Netflix’s fastest-growing territory in recent months, and “Squid Game” bolstered that trend. Europe, the Middle East and Africa had been the fastest-growing market the past couple of years.

The slowdown at home persisted. Just one quarter after losing 430,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada, Netflix added 70,000 subscribers. Investors have worried that competition will slow or even reverse Netflix’s growth at home, but the company has insisted it has plenty more to grow.

Netflix didn’t address the controversy over comedian Dave Chappelle’s jokes about gay and trans people in a new stand-up special. It has spawned worker unrest and the leak of company documents. Some of Netflix’s creative partners plan to protest outside of its Hollywood offices Wednesday in solidarity with those communities.

Big movies portend a big end to the year. Netflix has a deep slate of films with big names arriving in the next couple of months, including “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and “The Power of the Dog,” featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

Netflix rose as much as 3.8% in after-hours trading before giving back some of the advance. The stock has gained 18% this year, trailing the S&P 500.

—Bloomberg News